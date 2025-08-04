Democrats Turn to Deepfake Tactics to Boost Jon Ossoff in Georgia

In a desperate attempt to prop up vulnerable Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff (GA) ahead of his 2026 re-election bid, a shadowy liberal group has resorted to pushing fake news — literally.

The D.C.-based group Duty and Honor, which is affiliated with the Democrat-aligned Senate Majority PAC, just dropped a $1.5 million ad buy in Georgia. But the centerpiece of their ad, titled “Could’ve”, isn’t just misleading — it’s deceptively crafted disinformation masquerading as legitimate journalism.

The ad features a voiceover that sounds like a legitimate news anchor, stating: “Jon Ossoff was one of the biggest proponents of a new law to limit insulin to just $35 per month.”

There’s just one problem: That’s not a real reporter, and that’s not a real news report.

The voiceover is AI-generated, intentionally made to mimic a credible news broadcast. And to add a false veneer of legitimacy, the video overlays the AI narration with a WRBL chyron — a real Georgia news outlet — to fool viewers into believing this is genuine local reporting.

This kind of political advertising doesn’t just blur the line between fact and fiction — it steamrolls it.

Imagine for a second that a conservative PAC used AI to fabricate a fake news segment to attack a Democrat — the corporate media would explode with outrage. CNN would cry “disinformation,” MSNBC would call it “dangerous,” and Democrats would run to the Senate floor to condemn it as “a threat to democracy.”

But because it’s being used to help Ossoff, Georgia’s golden boy of the left, the same press corps is silent. No op-eds. No think pieces. No breathless reporting on the “rise of AI propaganda.”

Disinformation is only a problem when it doesn’t benefit Democrats. Let’s call this what it is: a cover-up for a weak record.

Ossoff hasn’t delivered meaningful results for Georgians. From rubber-stamping the Biden administration's bloated spending to staying silent on the border crisis, his record is vulnerable — especially among independent and moderate voters in a state where control of the Senate is once again on the line.

So Democrats are turning to Duty and Honor, a dark-money front group, to launder a narrative they can’t sell honestly.

Instead of touting real accomplishments, they’re creating fake ones — with AI-generated voices, spliced news footage, and misleading claims designed to deceive Georgia voters.

Republicans should seize this moment to remind voters: this is the party that told you democracy was under threat — and now they’re using deepfakes to manipulate you.

It’s time to reject Ossoff’s dishonest campaign tactics and elect a senator who respects the truth, defends Georgia values, and puts the people — not the D.C. establishment — first.

Georgia isn’t for sale. And it’s not for fooling, either.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

