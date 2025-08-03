New App Helps Democrats Tip Off Illegal Immigrants About ICE

A new app called Coquí has been launched, giving Democrat activists a tool to warn illegal immigrants about nearby federal immigration authorities—effectively helping them evade law enforcement.

The app offers a live, map-based alert system where users can anonymously report and bookmark sightings of ICE and police activity, relying entirely on community input. According to its Apple App Store listing, Coquí allows posts in both English and Spanish. Markers placed by users stay visible on the map for two days and are limited to five per day, as stated on the app’s website. Coquí also provides tips for migrants on how to handle encounters with ICE. Supporters of the app, mainly pro-illegal immigration activists, claim it’s necessary to protect undocumented immigrants who fear apprehension by federal authorities.

Meanwhile, left-wing radicals in Los Angeles took things even further by breaking an illegal alien with a lengthy criminal record out of ICE custody right in front of contract guards. According to the New York Post, the British migrant was shackled and being processed when a masked protester helped him escape, slipping him into a waiting van amid the chaos. Now, a manhunt is underway for this criminal illegal immigrant, highlighting the dangerous consequences of enabling lawlessness and undermining border security.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently launched a specialized unit within the Florida Highway Patrol focused on finding and arresting undocumented immigrants. Since March, this effort has led to more than 3,000 illegal immigrant arrests. DeSantis also noted that over 1,000 traffic stops have resulted in immigration-related detentions, and more than 160 traffic accidents involved undocumented immigrants being taken into custody.

"What Governor DeSantis was saying is like escalating to another level,” Florida-based migrant advocate Ana Lamb said. “There is a concern there because there is a lot of racial profiling.”