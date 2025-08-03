Kash Patel Uncovers Burn Bags and Buried Truths, Deep State Scrambles to Hide the Fallout

FBI Director Patel isn’t backing down, and the liberal media can’t stand it. After playing a key role in exposing the FBI’s shady tactics and partisan corruption during the Trump years, Patel has now uncovered secret FBI "burn bags" stuffed with classified documents the agency allegedly tried to disappear. As expected, the corporate press and Democrat loyalists are scrambling to discredit him. Still, Patel is firing back, calling out the deep state’s cover-up attempts and demanding accountability from the very institutions that once weaponized their power against a sitting president.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Patel responded forcefully to media criticism, calling on journalists to be truthful about who is really spreading misinformation about his recent findings. He referred to the cache of classified documents he uncovered—materials he says were intentionally used to fuel the Trump-Russia collusion narrative and sabotage Trump’s first term in office. Patel also highlighted his past position as senior counsel for the House Intelligence Committee during that time

"In 2017/18, I proved the Steele Dossier was fictitious intelligence, weaponized by corrupt FBI officials to deceive a federal judge and unlawfully spy on then presidential candidate Trump’s campaign — all paid for by his opponent," he wrote on X.

"The media called me a liar," Patel continued. “Now I’m the FBI Director: We just uncovered burn bags/room filled with hidden Russia Gate files, including the Durham annex, and declassified them. Once again, I released the prior FBI’s own documents and exposed the truth. The same media is calling me a liar again.”

In 2017/18, I proved the Steele Dossier was fictitious intelligence, weaponized by corrupt FBI officials to deceive a federal judge and unlawfully spy on then presidential candidate Trump’s campaign- all paid for by his opponent.



The media called me a liar.



Now I’m the FBI… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 2, 2025

This follows the discovery of multiple burn bags containing thousands of documents. According to sources, one of the items found was a classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report, which outlines the intelligence he examined during his investigation.

"Maybe this FBI will release more docs directly, from FBI HQ… so we can see who is lying — wouldn’t want to deprive the fake news of more bogus Pulitzers. And then…” Patel added.

Last month, Director Tulsi Gabbard stated that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released what she called “overwhelming evidence” showing that Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration deliberately manipulated and politicized intelligence to fabricate the so-called “Russia hoax.”

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



