What’s Happening to the ‘Right to Try’?
The District Accused This Teacher of 'Hate Bias.' Now They are Paying for...
This Bill Aims to Protect Children From Pornography – but There Might...
Why CNN Says Dems Are Garbage
Adieu and Good Riddance to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
Kevin Brock. The Best of America's FBI
The Left and Losers
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 279: Moses in the New Testament – Book...
Our Federal Government Remains Bloated Beyond Belief
Mark Halperin Drops Bombshell: Biden Team Holding 'Embarrassing' Dirt on Harris if She...
'Go to Hell': Trump Torches Schumer as Nominee Deal Collapses Over Democrat Demands
Desperate to Cling to Power, Mullah's Executioners Target Political Prisoners
Senate Officially Confirms Jeanine Pirro As U.S. Attorney for DC
Trump Says Market Fallout Is Only Reason He Hasn’t Fired Fed Chair Powell
Tipsheet

Hamas Releases Gruesome Propaganda Video of Starving Israeli Hostage Digging His Own Grave

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 03, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Leo Correa

In a chilling and grotesque act of psychological warfare, Hamas released a disturbing video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David—visibly emaciated and barely able to stand—being forced to dig what appears to be his own grave in a tunnel beneath Gaza. The 24-year-old hostage is seen crossing off days on a calendar, holding a nearly empty can of beans, and stating he hasn’t eaten in days. “This can is for two days… so that I don’t die,” he says. “This is the grave I think I’m going to be buried in. Time is running out.”

Advertisement

The nearly five-minute video, released Friday, is part of a calculated propaganda campaign by Hamas meant to terrorize the Israeli public and pressure the Netanyahu government into making concessions. It comes amid stalled negotiations between Israel and the Iranian-backed terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who continue to hold Israeli civilians hostage while making outrageous demands.

The David family, who permitted the release of the footage, issued a heart-wrenching statement via the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters:

“We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton, buried alive. The deliberate starvation of our son as part of a propaganda campaign is one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen," the family wrote. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the footage, stating:

“Hamas terrorists deliberately starve our hostages, documenting them in a cynical, humiliating, and malicious manner," Netanyahu said. 

Recommended

The District Accused This Teacher of 'Hate Bias.' Now They are Paying for it. Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This latest video lays bare the depravity of Hamas, revealing once again that the terror group has no regard for human life—Israeli or Palestinian. By showcasing such horrific abuse, Hamas is not only committing war crimes but also revealing the depths to which it will sink in its campaign of terror and manipulation.

Tags:

HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The District Accused This Teacher of 'Hate Bias.' Now They are Paying for it. Jeff Charles
Mark Halperin Drops Bombshell: Biden Team Holding 'Embarrassing' Dirt on Harris if She Turns on Them Sarah Arnold
'Go to Hell': Trump Torches Schumer as Nominee Deal Collapses Over Democrat Demands Sarah Arnold
Why CNN Says Dems Are Garbage Kevin McCullough
Former Rolling Stone Editor Couldn't Hold His Tongue on This Aspect of the Russian Collusion Hoax Anymore Matt Vespa
How a USDA Employee and 5 Others Stole Millions From the Poor Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The District Accused This Teacher of 'Hate Bias.' Now They are Paying for it. Jeff Charles
Advertisement