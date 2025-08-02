Rolling Stone's Piece Defending the Dems' Russian Collusion Hoax Is Beyond Parody
Democrat Calls in to Cuomo: 'I Was Wrong About Trump'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 02, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a rare moment of honesty on NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo show, a self-identified Democrat shocked viewers by admitting he was wrong about President Donald Trump. The caller praised Trump’s tough stance on immigration and expressed satisfaction with the unexpectedly strong stock market performance, even revealing he was pleased with his 401(k) gains. This candid acknowledgment underscores a growing number of Americans, even on the left, recognizing the real, positive impact of Trump’s policies—despite decades of relentless opposition from the mainstream media and Democratic establishment.  

During the segment, the caller openly admitted she was wrong about President Trump, acknowledging that the country is heading in a better direction than she initially expected. Identifying herself as a proud Democrat, she highlighted several areas where Trump has made progress in just his first six months in office. While she admitted she had some doubts early on, she said she’s actually pleased with how things are unfolding. Cuomo, meanwhile, remarked that her honesty might cost her some friends. 

Another Democrat caller expressed support for President Trump’s actions and urged him to keep up the good work, praising the results of his presidency so far. He highlighted the recent meeting between Trump and Democratic leaders, saying he’s encouraged to see both sides coming together and working in unity. He added that if this cooperation continues, the U.S. will become the strongest nation in the world. “I love it,” he said. Meanwhile, another caller admitted he was wrong to oppose Trump, saying that recent actions by Democrats have changed his view, and he now sees Trump as the voice of common sense. 

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

