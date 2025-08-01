Trump Announces 'Most Secure Border in History' As Arrests Hit Record Low in July

With just six months into his second term in office, President Donald Trump delivered the nation's most secure southern border in recent history, hitting a record low in arrests by Border Patrol in July. The president campaigned on his promise to secure the United States' border, and he surely delivered, making America safe again.

On Friday, Border Patrol announced that for the third consecutive month, zero illegal immigrants were released into the interior of the United States. In July, agents arrested approximately 4,600 individuals attempting to cross the Southwest border between ports of entry, a 24 percent decrease from June’s 6,072 arrests and a staggering 92 percent drop compared to July 2024. Officials in the Del Rio sector praised these historic lows, crediting President Trump for fulfilling his commitment to securing the border—something Democrats have consistently failed to achieve.

If you didn’t know yet, we currently have the most secure border in history! The hard work of our agents, alongside partner agencies, has made a direct impact on our nation’s security. pic.twitter.com/PrKwjjptvB — U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector (@USBPChiefDRT) July 30, 2025

In July, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, allocating over $150 billion toward immigration enforcement in what the Trump administration hailed as a historic investment in national security. The legislation includes $46.5 billion for border wall expansion, as well as billions more for CBP and ICE hiring, advanced surveillance technology, and expanded deportation infrastructure. Beyond lowering illegal crossings, the impact has been felt in drug interdictions: fentanyl seizures rose by three percent, methamphetamine by 102 percent, heroin by 19 percent, and cocaine by nine percent, signaling increased operational capability and a more secure southern border.

Meanwhile, in June, the U.S. recorded the lowest-ever monthly total of illegal border encounters, with just 25,228 nationwide, marking a historic milestone in immigration enforcement. Border Patrol reported 8,024 total apprehensions, including only 6,072 at the Southwest border, reflecting a 15 percent drop from March. On June 28, just 136 apprehensions were reported along the Southwest border—the lowest single-day total in over 25 years. For the second consecutive month, there were zero parole-style releases into the U.S. interior, a key indicator of the Trump administration’s tightened border protocols and operational control.

