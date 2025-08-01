BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the government-funded organization behind NPR and PBS, announced it will be forced to shut down operations within months due to significant federal budget cuts. This development underscores the unsustainable nature of relying on taxpayer dollars to prop up media outlets that often push a liberal agenda.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced it will begin shutting down its operations after Congress voted to cut nearly $1.1 billion in federal funding. This move is expected to have a significant impact on local PBS and NPR member stations, many of which rely heavily on federal support to stay afloat. Founded in 1967 as a private nonprofit, CPB manages funding for public media and distributes money to about 1,500 local public radio and TV stations, as well as PBS and NPR. The organization employs roughly 100 people and has informed staff that most jobs will be eliminated by September 30, with only a small transition team remaining until January 2026.

🚨BREAKING — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, funder of NPR and PBS, says it will TERMINATE operations within months following the elimination of their federal funding.



More winning. pic.twitter.com/3Zayvxtnyj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2025

In May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the government to halt federal funding for PBS and NPR. Then, in June, the House agreed to a White House request to withdraw $1.1 billion in federal money that had already been designated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. At the same time, the Senate Appropriations Committee’s 2026 budget proposal eliminated funding for the CPB—the first total cut the organization has seen in over 50 years. President Trump also removed three members from the CPB’s five-person board. In response, the CPB filed a lawsuit, claiming that the president had overstepped his authority.

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

The organization stated that it informed employees that most staff positions will end when the fiscal year wraps up on September 30, 2025. However, it didn’t specify the exact number of jobs affected. A small transition team will stay on until January 2026 to manage a smooth and responsible shutdown of operations.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!