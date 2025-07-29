The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon
NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing.
VIP
Relief Aid Is Inhumane According to Sky News
VIP
Manhattan Shooting Betrays Severe Problems with Media's Focus
Michigan Dems Want ICE Agents Jailed for Wearing Masks—After Forcing You to Wear...
Trump Reveals He Cut Ties and Banned Epstein Years Before Story Broke
Congressman Who Announced SC Governor Run Picks Up Endorsements
Left-Wing Outlet Claims Sydney Sweeney's Non-Woke AD is Connected to Nazis
Thune Speaks Out Regarding Dems Blocking Trump Nominees
VIP
Maine Democrat Flip Flops on Policies Once Again
ICE Recruits To 'Defend the Homeland' Alongside Uncle Sam
Michigan Democrats Target Masked ICE Agents, Despite Enforcing $500 Fines for Going Maskle...
VIP
How Do Voters Feel About Trump's Approach to Illegal Immigration? A New Poll...
Tipsheet

Zeldin Moves to Overturn EPA’s 2009 Climate Threat Finding Ask ChatGPT

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 29, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Environmental Protection Administrator Lee Zeldin announced plans to overturn the agency’s 2009 “endangerment finding” that declared greenhouse gases a threat to human health and welfare. This landmark reversal would undercut the regulatory foundation for the Biden administration’s sweeping climate agenda and represents a significant step toward reining in overreach by federal agencies that have long weaponized climate science to push costly, job-killing regulations.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Zeldin moved to revoke a controversial 16-year-old ruling that labeled six greenhouse gases as a danger to public health, an Obama-era finding that’s been used to justify sweeping federal climate regulations. By targeting the so-called "endangerment finding," Zeldin is taking direct aim at the legal foundation behind aggressive government mandates on cars, power plants, and other industries—regulations that have burdened the economy under the guise of fighting climate change. 

Zeldin described the endangerment finding as “the Holy Grail of the climate change religion,” celebrating its reversal as a major victory. He said he was proud to see the EPA “do its part to usher in a new Golden Age of American success,” free from burdensome climate mandates. 

"There are people who, in the name of climate change, are willing to bankrupt the country,” Zeldin said. “They created this endangerment finding, and then they are able to put all these regulations on vehicles, on airplanes, on stationary sources, to basically regulate out of existence, in many cases, a lot of segments of our economy. And it cost Americans a lot of money.”

Recommended

We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The EPA’s proposal faces a lengthy review process before it can be finalized, including a public comment period. It likely won’t be completed until sometime next year. Environmental groups are expected to push back and challenge the change in court. 

This follows Zeldin’s call back in March to revise the endangerment finding as part of a sweeping package of environmental rollbacks, which he described as “the greatest day of deregulation in American history.” Under his proposal, 31 major environmental regulations, covering everything from clean air and water to climate change, would be repealed or significantly scaled back.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue exposing the truth about radical climate activists who want to destroy American energy, wreck our economy, and hand our sovereignty to global elites. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership today. Let’s push back—together.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Trump Reveals He Cut Ties and Banned Epstein Years Before Story Broke Sarah Arnold
Thune Speaks Out Regarding Dems Blocking Trump Nominees Jeremy Frankel
NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing. Matt Vespa
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...in Just One City Katie Pavlich
Democrats Accidentally Tell the Truth About What They’re Trying to Do Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Advertisement