House GOP Takes Trump-Era Tax Plan to Vegas, Earns Praise From Working Americans

The House Ways and Means Committee hit the road and visited Las Vegas to spotlight the Trump-era “The One, Big, Beautiful Bill” — a bold tax package aimed at helping everyday Americans, not D.C. insiders. From restaurant servers and DoorDash drivers to small business owners and retirees, real people shared how the bill’s tax provisions would directly benefit their lives.

On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee met with six Nevada workers and residents who were selected to testify to the committee about the benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill and how the bill’s tax reforms would directly improve their lives. The workers discussed how lower taxes would alleviate the burden of inflation and rising living costs, while another explained how the bill would help independent contractors retain a greater portion of their hard-earned income. Others emphasized how pro-growth tax incentives would help their companies hire, expand, and raise wages, praising the bill’s efforts to protect savings and reduce the squeeze on fixed incomes.

Patrick Wrona, a server at RPM Italian in Caesars Palace, described the no-tax-on-tips provision as a “game changer” for both him and his wife. The provision will allow for a deduction of up to $25,000 in tips from taxable income through 2028.

"This policy will let hard-working service professionals in Nevada like me keep more of what we earn,” Wrona said. “We are working-class people. We have mortgages and families.”

Nancy Overman, a retired hospital and hospice volunteer manager, said the Social Security tax deduction would provide much-needed breathing room for her and fellow seniors living on fixed incomes.

“For me personally, this deduction means I will be better able to manage the basics, like groceries, utilities, and the occasional unexpected expense without draining what little savings I have left,” Overman said.

Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) pointed out that Las Vegas, where 21 percent of workers rely on tips, is the perfect place to champion one of President Trump’s key tax proposals: eliminating taxes on tips. Under the president's plan, he explained, tipped workers, such as waitresses, bartenders, and bellhops, would save around $1,300 per year in taxes. In the Las Vegas metro area alone, that would mean over $230 million back into workers’ pockets—money that would boost the local economy by being spent at small businesses, restaurants, and shops. He emphasized that the bill won't just benefit people in Las Vegas, but the entire country.

Meanwhile, the one attendee who claimed that the bill would hurt the working class was a Democratic state senator who is currently running for a higher office.

The bill includes a $32 billion tax cut for tipped workers, $90 billion tax cut for overtime workers, $100 billion in new investments in opportunity zones, among others.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

