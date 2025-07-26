Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax?
Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac Says Her Goal Is to Help 'Our Country of Somalia'

Sarah Arnold | July 26, 2025
Maine Representative Deqa Dhalac (D), a Somali immigrant turned state legislator, recently stirred controversy by declaring that her priority is developing “our country of Somalia” rather than serving American interests. Dhalac’s admission exposes a troubling allegiance to foreign priorities at a time of growing concern over immigrant loyalty and national identity. 

During a recent appearance on ABC News, Dhalac faced some questioning about her intent, and others defending her focus on supporting global communities while serving locally. Dhalac was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and often refers to Somalia as “our country,” despite serving in elected office in the United States. She has become deeply involved in left-wing politics in Maine, advocating for policies that many conservatives argue undermine American values and border enforcement. She also pushed to create Maine’s “Office of New Americans,” aimed at expanding resources for immigrants, including non-citizens, funded by taxpayers. Critics say this represents identity-based politics that puts Americans second. Progressive causes, including equity initiatives, welfare expansion, and sanctuary-style support for undocumented immigrants, are hallmarks of her policy record. 

She has expressed her belief that Somalis living abroad—particularly in the United States—should always prioritize Somalia and focus on contributing to its development. As mayor of South Portland, she championed diversity, equity, and inclusion, advocating for the hiring of more women and people of color, and worked to build trust across cultural lines by facilitating dialogue between Muslim and non-Muslim residents. During her time in local government, she also prioritized affordable housing, climate action, healthcare accessibility, and culturally responsive policies. 

