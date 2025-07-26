Dems Hit 35-Year Favorability Low as Americans Reject Woke Agenda, Open Borders, Anti-American Policies

In a rebuke of their far-left agenda, Democrats have just received their lowest favorability rating from voters in 35 years—a clear sign that Americans are fed up with a party more focused on appeasing illegal immigrants, pushing radical gender ideology, and tearing down American values than actually serving the people. Instead of standing for working families, secure borders, or common-sense policies, today’s Democratic Party bows to woke activists, embraces open borders, and weaponizes the government against anyone who dares to disagree.

According to a new Washington Street Journal poll, 63 percent of voters hold an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party—the highest share in Journal polls dating to 1990 and 30 percentage points higher than the 33 percent who hold a favorable view.

Voters view both parties more unfavorably than favorably, but Democrats are rated even worse than Republicans. Only eight percent of voters view Democrats "very favorably," while 19 percent hold the same sentiment about the GOP. The survey noted that Democrats are counting on voter backlash against the president to help them win back the House in the next midterms, similar to what happened during President Donald Trump’s first term. However, the poll shows they’ve failed to convince voters that they’re a better alternative to the GOP.

Voters trust the Republican Party more than the Democratic Party on key issues affecting everyday Americans. When it comes to handling inflation, the GOP holds a 10-point advantage. On the issue of tariffs and trade, Republicans have a 7-point lead. But the most striking gap is on illegal immigration, where the GOP leads by a staggering 24 points—underscoring the public’s growing frustration with open-border policies and their confidence in Republican solutions to restore order.

The survey also revealed that voters disapprove of President Trump's performance on the economy, inflation, tariffs, and foreign policy. Yet, despite those concerns, the poll shows that voters still place more trust in Republicans than in Democrats to handle each of these key issues in Congress.

"The Democratic brand is so bad that they don’t have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party,” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who worked on the survey with Republican Tony Fabrizio, said. “Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they’re for and what their economic message is, they’re going to have problems.”

