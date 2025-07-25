The Core of the Russian Collusion Hoax Was Just Obliterated
Tipsheet

Massie, Johnson Plan to Call House, Senate Into Session Every Five Days During August Recess

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 25, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During the August recess, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) are reportedly taking a strategic move and calling the House and Senate into pro-forma sessions every four to five days—sessions with virtually no lawmakers present—solely to prevent President Donald Trump from making recess appointments. The Constitution gives the president the ability to temporarily appoint someone to an office while the Senate is not in session.

"During August recess, Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days, with practically no one there, for the sole purpose of preventing Trump from making recess appointments. Here was today’s House “pro-forma” session," Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) claimed. 

A spokesperson said that Massie's comments were nothing more than a fact he's bringing to people's attention with his social media post. The lawmaker's remarks come at a time when Johnson has thrown shade at Massie for opposing Trump measures such as the One Big Beautiful and siding with Democrats to demand the release of the Epstein files. 

Political Market Researcher Anna Matson responded, saying it’s "most likely so they have power to cut deals with Trump. We saw this with RFK Jr.'s confirmation. With automatic confirmations, senators have less leverage." 


"Many senators held out on their vote until Trump cut a deal," Matson said, using Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as examples.

