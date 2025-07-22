Trump White House Boots WSJ from Scotland Trip Over 'Fake' Epstein Story

The Trump administration has officially banned The Wall Street Journal from traveling with President Donald Trump on his upcoming trip to Scotland, rightfully punishing them for the outlet’s reporting on Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

This week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the WSJ would no longer be welcome to join the Scotland press pool after it released, what Trump calls a "fake" story, alleging the president sent a letter to Epstein in 2003 for his 50th birthday that included a drawing of a naked woman.

"The Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces,” Leavitt said in a statement. “Thirteen diverse outlets will participate in the press pool to cover the President’s trip to Scotland. Due to the Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board.”

Leavitt described the hit piece as "fake and defamatory conduct" that resulted in President Trump filing a libel lawsuit over the story, seeking at least $20 billion in damages.

President Trump is visiting his ancestral home of Scotland from July 25-29, with stops in Aberdeen and Turnberry, where he owns golf courses.

"Every news organization in the entire world wishes to cover President Trump, and the White House has taken significant steps to include as many voices as possible,” Leavitt said, adding that the outlet went too far with its ridiculous and baseless story about the president.

The White House Correspondents' Association urged the Trump administration to reverse its decision, criticizing the White House for retaliating against a news outlet over unfavorable coverage, calling it a troubling violation of the First Amendment and a threat to free speech and press freedom.

"This attempt by the White House to punish a media outlet whose coverage it does not like is deeply troubling, and it defies the First Amendment. Government retaliation against news outlets based on the content of their reporting should concern all who value free speech and an independent media," White House Correspondents Association President Weijia Jiang said.





