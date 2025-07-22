Tulsi Gabbard Is Going to Make Obama Eat His Words Tomorrow
Massive Manhattan Bomb Plot Thwarted

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 22, 2025 10:00 PM
Federal authorities thwarted what could have been a catastrophic attack on American soil, charging a New York man with constructing and hiding improvised explosive devices (IEDs) throughout Manhattan. This disturbing plot, uncovered through diligent federal investigation, underscores the ongoing threat posed by radical elements operating within our own borders—often right under the noses of liberal city leadership that seems more focused on virtue signaling than protecting its citizens.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Michael Gann is facing charges after he allegedly built and stashed homemade bombs across the New York City. The plot included stashing bombs on the Williamsburg Bridge, active subway stations and residential rooftops. He manufactured at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using chemicals he bought online. 

“As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk. Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York," U.S. Attorney for Southern New York Jay Clayton said in a statement.

“The safety of New Yorkers is paramount," he said. 

In June, he was arrested for having another device on him. However, he was released from custody shortly after. That same day, he posted to social media asking if anyone “wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?"

Tulsi Gabbard Is Going to Make Obama Eat His Words Tomorrow Matt Vespa
FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia applauded the agency’s “swift partnership.” 

