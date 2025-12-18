Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Someone’s Dead

The Democrats' soft-on-crime, pro-illegal immigration policies are deadly. There have been far too many stories about career criminals with multiple arrests being given slaps on the wrist before they're turned loose on our communities to rob, rape, and murder innocents.

But this story out of Reston, Virginia, takes the cake. Illegal immigrant Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, from El Salvador, has been charged with several crimes in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Including a first-degree murder charge in 2021.

But the Soros-backed Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano entered a nolle prosequi and declined to prosecute not only that first-degree murder charge, but several more of Morales-Ortiz's criminal offenses dating back to 2020.

Update: HE KILLED BEFORE!!!

Reston (Fairfax) Killer Marvin Morales Ortez killed someone in 2021 — Fairfax Soros DA Descano Dropped that too. And released him again!!!! (Sept 17 2021) https://t.co/rcYryHGUWi pic.twitter.com/AOpzk8r4cX — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) December 18, 2025

On December 16, Descano's office once again entered a nolle prosequi for Morales-Ortiz and let him loose in the community.

Yesterday, Morales-Ortiz murdered another person.

NEW: Soros DA Freed Killer YESTERDAY

Dec 16th: Fairfax Soros DA Steve Descano dropped ALL Charges vs. Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez (illegal?) including attempt murder/gun

[September 12th Gun Assault]

>Malicious Wounding w/ Injury -- Dropped (Nolle Pros)

>Point/Brandish Firearm… https://t.co/RJ9CCQpjAy pic.twitter.com/5Oqw3pqlpu — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) December 17, 2025

As we mentioned, Morales-Ortiz is in the country illegally and has never once faced justice for his criminal actions. Thanks to Descano's office, another person is dead.

🚨🚨 New: WJLA has learned that Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, who is accused of killing someone a day after being released from jail in Reston, Virginia, is in the country illegally and faced numerous previous charges in Fairfax County, including being charged in a separate… pic.twitter.com/XnTMIfdgCw — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 18, 2025

"Court records indicate that since 2020, Morales-Ortez has been charged with at several crimes in Fairfax County, including a first-degree murder charge in 2021. WJLA found every single time but one, Descano's office at some point decided to nolle prosequi the case, meaning they declined to move forward with prosecuting it," Mincok writes. "ICE tells me that Fairfax County refused to work with ICE and released this "criminal illegal alien from El Salvador" onto Virginia streets instead of safely into ICE custody."

"As I've extensively reported, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refuses to honor ICE detainers and releases criminal illegal immigrants into the community," Minock continues. "Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger is considering Kincaid for a top Virginia State Police position, according to sources."

This means Virginia residents will be at the mercy of Soros-backed prosecutors and anti-ICE law enforcement. Those people let violent illegal immigrants loose on the streets of Virginia to harm and kill innocent residents.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

