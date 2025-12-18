Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule on Lawmakers Visiting ICE Facilities
Tipsheet

Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Someone’s Dead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File

The Democrats' soft-on-crime, pro-illegal immigration policies are deadly. There have been far too many stories about career criminals with multiple arrests being given slaps on the wrist before they're turned loose on our communities to rob, rape, and murder innocents.

But this story out of Reston, Virginia, takes the cake. Illegal immigrant Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, from El Salvador, has been charged with several crimes in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Including a first-degree murder charge in 2021.

But the Soros-backed Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano entered a nolle prosequi and declined to prosecute not only that first-degree murder charge, but several more of Morales-Ortiz's criminal offenses dating back to 2020.

On December 16, Descano's office once again entered a nolle prosequi for Morales-Ortiz and let him loose in the community. 

Yesterday, Morales-Ortiz murdered another person.

As we mentioned, Morales-Ortiz is in the country illegally and has never once faced justice for his criminal actions. Thanks to Descano's office, another person is dead.

"Court records indicate that since 2020, Morales-Ortez has been charged with at several crimes in Fairfax County, including a first-degree murder charge in 2021.  WJLA found every single time but one, Descano's office at some point decided to nolle prosequi the case, meaning they declined to move forward with prosecuting it," Mincok writes. "ICE tells me that Fairfax County refused to work with ICE and released this "criminal illegal alien from El Salvador" onto Virginia streets instead of safely into ICE custody."

"As I've extensively reported, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refuses to honor ICE detainers and releases criminal illegal immigrants into the community," Minock continues. "Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger is considering Kincaid for a top Virginia State Police position, according to sources."

This means Virginia residents will be at the mercy of Soros-backed prosecutors and anti-ICE law enforcement. Those people let violent illegal immigrants loose on the streets of Virginia to harm and kill innocent residents.

