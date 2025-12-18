Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than Islamic Terrorism

Islam, including terrorism, is a threat to Western values both in America and across the globe. In Europe, Paris was forced to cancel Christmas and New Year's celebrations because of the threat of Islamic terrorism. In Germany, five Muslim terrorists were apprehended for allegedly plotting to attack a Christmas market. England now leads the world in reported rapes per capita.

Advertisement

And on Sunday in Australia, 15 people were killed when two Islamic terrorists opened fire at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration in Sydney; another 40 people were injured.

Since its inception, Islam has been at war with every culture and every religion on the planet. Their goal is clear: the complete, global subjugation of all people under Islam.

And we cannot stand for it.

Democrats, on the other hand, embrace Islam for no other reason than the color of its adherents' skin and because President Trump opposes the Islamization of the West.

In fact, Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), thinks President Trump is a bigger threat to American values than Islamic terrorism.

Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz gets called out for saying President Trump is a bigger threat to American values than Radical Islamic Terrorism.



"I think we have to focus... if we're worried about the threat to American values on the person who's in the White House." pic.twitter.com/r8oHp3TQQV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2025

"I think we have to focus, quite frankly, on if we're worried about the threat to American values on the person who's in the White House," Wasserman Schultz says.

"Oh, come on! Really? Is that where we're going?" the host, Leland Vittert, says.

"Yeah, I'm going there. Because we have a president who has completely undermined our democracy," Wasserman Schultz says.

"You don't see jihad, you don't see this as a problem?" Vittert asks.

"What I don't see is it as a single lens problem. We have a president who has been determined to undermine our Constitutional principles and degrade our democracy," Wasserman Schultz says, "to divide instead of unite us."

"You know how much I admire you...We booked you to talk about antisemitism and Islamophobia in America," Vittert says. "I'm asking the question."

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong with that one. We won't have a democracy, we won't have a Constitution, and we won't have our principles if Islam takes over, Debbie.

Radical Islamists killed 3,000 New Yorkers on September 11, killed countless more of our men and women in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have wreaked havoc around the globe.

President Trump has done none of those things, and it's insulting and laughable for Wasserman Schultz to play the "But Trump!" card on this, especially when those Islamists would love an opportunity to cut off her Jewish "infidel" head.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.