Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University...
Trump Spoke to a Constitutional Lawyer About a Third Term. This Is Going...
The Washington Post Interviewed Tyler Robinson's Friends. They Confirmed What We Already K...
House Votes Down Measure That Would Have Stopped Trump's Military Actions Against Venezuel...
This Black Man Who Befriended KKK Members Might Just Have the Answer America...
Democrats Find Republican Opposition to Harming Kids 'Creepy'
Target Worker Harassed Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Responds With Grace
Democrats Dump on Trump's Warrior Dividend Payments
It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters
From the Kia Boys to Kia Lawsuits: How Democrats Got Crime Backward
Did Australia Just Thwart Another Islamic Terror Attack?
A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem
Trump’s Numbers Tell the Truth—The Media Still Won’t
Progressive Mayor Confronts ICE Commander As Protesters Swarm Federal Agents
Tipsheet

Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 18, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Inflation remained above the Federal Reserve’s target in November, but the latest data offered a measure of relief: prices rose about 2.7 percent, cooler than economists had expected and down from roughly three percent in September.

Advertisement

Forecasters had anticipated inflation to come in closer to 3.1 percent, and both CNBC and CNN are admitting that inflation measures are exceeding expectations.

Core prices, which strip food and energy prices from the equation, also cooled since last year, remaining at 2.6 percent.

Meats, poultry, and fish prices in November were up 6.8 percent from last year, while egg prices, something Democrats have been complaining about, are down about 13.2 percent. Fruits and vegetables are up an almost negligible 0.1 percent. 

Recommended

Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY ENERGY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN INFLATION JOBS

Energy prices are also up, around 4.2 percent in the last year and 1.1 percent in the last couple of months. Gas prices, according to the report, are up almost one percent from a year ago, and fuel oil costs rose 11.3 percent. Electricity prices are also up from a year ago, up 6.9 percent, while utility gas service prices went up by 9.1 percent.

The report by the Labor Department was delayed due to the Schumer Shutdown, which skewed the September report and prevented an October report from being released altogether due to a lack of data. 

Furthermore, The Wall Street Journal made a cautionary note that the latest figures may still be skewed downward, as “economists cautioned that a technical fix the Bureau of Labor Statistics used to deal with collection issues caused by the [Schumer] shutdown may have biased the November figure downward, causing inflation to be understated.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Target Worker Harassed Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Responds With Grace Amy Curtis
Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University Shooter? Matt Vespa
A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Progressive Mayor Confronts ICE Commander As Protesters Swarm Federal Agents Dmitri Bolt
It Seems Biden's FBI Hid Stats Showing Armed Civilians Stopped Criminal Shooters Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement