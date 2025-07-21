Kamala Harris Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Her Shambolic Presidential Run
Tipsheet

Why is No One Talking About the Somalian Gangs Taking Over Minnesota?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 21, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Luis Romero

Somali gangs have become a serious and growing threat to public safety in Minnesota, with most of them being involved in violent crimes, drug trafficking, and disrupting neighborhoods, putting countless families at risk. However, left-wing politicians seem more interested in protecting politically correct narratives than reporting the hard truth. 

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) highlighted the growing trend of Somali gangs wreaking havoc in his state. 

"Unfortunately, the failing press in Minnesota, especially in the Twin Cities, is not. These Somali gangs are incredibly dangerous," Emmer said. "We had an attack at a high school basketball game last spring where a Somali gang came in and started beating a kid on a bench with a tire iron." 

Emmer also recalled a tragic shooting tied to a Somali gang that took place during a graduation ceremony at the University of Minnesota. He expressed frustration that the incident received no coverage from the Minnesota media.

"We've got Somali gangs that are causing these problems," Emmer continued, adding that he has contacted the FBI and they are taking action.  

The Somali Outlaws, active since the 2000s, operate mainly in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood and areas of Saint Paul. The gang is involved in drug trafficking and violent clashes with rival groups such as the Hot Boyz and 1627 Boys. There have also been reports of recruitment efforts targeting Somali youth, sometimes linked with broader gang networks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) has opened the door to illegal immigration despite warning of dangerous gangs walking the streets of his state. 

"Minnesota has always been a welcoming place for new immigrants, and we have no problem with that, but back in 2008 [through] 2012 to the beginning of Walz's administration, the refugee population continued to grow and grow and grow," retired Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said. "And it went unchecked."

The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis has been referred to as "Little Mogadishu" due to its significant Somali immigrant population, which is named after Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. Between 2010 and 2018, violent crime in the area rose sharply, increasing by 56 percent. According to census data collected by Minnesota Compass from 2008 to 2022, over half of that population, more than 44,000 people, are Somali immigrants born outside the United States.

Editor’s Note: While political elites ignore growing gang violence, Somali gangs are fueling a rise in crime in Minnesota neighborhoods. It’s time to face the facts, they don’t want you to hear. 

