Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway

July 20, 2025
The Trump administration has officially shut the door on former President Joe Biden’s hand-me-downs, putting an end to his controversial SAVE student loan scheme. As a result, it denied 460,000 borrowers access to what critics called an unsustainable handout. The move marks a return to fiscal responsibility, as the Department of Education aims to end student loan forgiveness and restore accountability, rather than providing blanket handouts.  

According to an internal document from the Department of Education, approximately 460,000 federal student loan borrowers have been denied access to lower monthly payments through income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. The denial follows a sweeping overhaul of the department under the Trump administration, which confirmed that applications tied to the SAVE program can no longer be accepted for processing. The Biden-era SAVE plan has been deemed illegal under current law and has been officially withdrawn from consideration. 

The SAVE Plan—short for Saving on a Valuable Education—was an income-driven repayment program introduced by the Biden administration, aiming to reduce monthly payments for borrowers by capping them at 5 percent of discretionary income for undergraduates and 10 percent for graduate loans. Promoted as a relief measure for low- and middle-income borrowers, the plan drew criticism for its high long-term cost and questionable legality. In 2024, a federal court blocked the program, ruling it exceeded executive authority. Interest is set to resume next month, leaving nearly 2 million borrowers in limbo as they await clarity on their repayment options.

As part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law on July 4, 2025, the sweeping tax-and-spending reform streamlines the federal student loan system by eliminating complex repayment plans like PAYE, SAVE, IBR, and ICR. In their place, it introduces just two clear options: a standard 10-year repayment plan and a new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), which caps monthly payments between 1–10 percent of a borrower’s income over 30 years. The law also reins in runaway borrowing by imposing strict annual and lifetime limits on Graduate and Parent PLUS loans, with a hard cap of $65,000 on all PLUS borrowing, restoring discipline and fiscal sanity to the system.

The Trump administration's move aims to simplify repayment, limit borrowing, and resume collections to curb taxpayer costs.

