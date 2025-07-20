Trump's Approval Has Gone *UP* Since the Epstein Files Circus
How Stupid Can Democrats Get? (That’s a Question, Not a Challenge)
The Left Distrusts the People
Druzin' for a Bruisin'
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 277: Moses in the New Testament Book of...
The Benign Bully Pulpit of Donald Trump
Democrat State Senator Guilty of Burglary, DFL Faces Fallout Over One-Seat Majority
Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway
Illegal Alien Charged for Staging a Kidnapping and Attempting to Frame ICE
Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings
Lincoln Warned Us About Lawlessness. We Should Listen.
One Hundred Years After Scopes — the Trial That Changed the Culture
Faith Under Fire: Why Every House of Worship Must Prioritize Security
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Kiss Cam Fallout at Coldplay Concert
Tipsheet

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered with Epstein Files

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 20, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) has suggested that the Biden administration might have tampered with the Epstein files to conceal information and implicate President Donald Trump. His remarks followed a Wall Street Journal report claiming that Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday letter in 2003, featuring a hand-drawn nude figure—an allegation Trump has strongly denied. In response, Trump has filed a landmark $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal, Rupert Murdoch, and the reporters involved.

Advertisement

During an interview this week with CNN, Burchett expressed concern that the Biden administration may have tampered with the Epstein files, suggesting that, due to what he called a “history of corruption,” evidence might have been altered or planted. He warned that this could prevent the public from ever learning the full truth.

"The reason I‘m worried about these files now is the fact that the Biden Administration, who, in my opinion, has a history of corruption, has tampered with these files, and we‘re never going to get to the bottom of it. I think stuff could have been placed in those files," the Tennessee lawmaker said. 

Burchett is among the ten Republicans who signed Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) discharge petition regarding the files.

"Do I have proof? No, I don't, but I have a gut feeling and a historical reference, which is every [inaudible] time something like this happens in this town, it gets covered up and it needs to stop," he said. "I salute President Trump for pushing to move forward on those records that they have." 

Recommended

Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway Sarah Arnold
How Stupid Can Democrats Get? (That’s a Question, Not a Challenge) Derek Hunter
WSJ Reporters Behind Epstein Smear Have Deep Ties to Clinton-Backed Russia Hoax Machine Sarah Arnold
Democrat State Senator Guilty of Burglary, DFL Faces Fallout Over One-Seat Majority Sarah Arnold
Trump's Approval Has Gone *UP* Since the Epstein Files Circus Matt Vespa
Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway Sarah Arnold
Advertisement