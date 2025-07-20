Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered with Epstein Files

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) has suggested that the Biden administration might have tampered with the Epstein files to conceal information and implicate President Donald Trump. His remarks followed a Wall Street Journal report claiming that Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday letter in 2003, featuring a hand-drawn nude figure—an allegation Trump has strongly denied. In response, Trump has filed a landmark $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal, Rupert Murdoch, and the reporters involved.

During an interview this week with CNN, Burchett expressed concern that the Biden administration may have tampered with the Epstein files, suggesting that, due to what he called a “history of corruption,” evidence might have been altered or planted. He warned that this could prevent the public from ever learning the full truth.

"The reason I‘m worried about these files now is the fact that the Biden Administration, who, in my opinion, has a history of corruption, has tampered with these files, and we‘re never going to get to the bottom of it. I think stuff could have been placed in those files," the Tennessee lawmaker said.

🚨BREAKING: @RepTimBurchett says he has a gut feeling that the Biden administration altered the Epstein files.



"The reason I‘m worried about these files now is the fact that that the Biden Administration, who, in my opinion, has a has a history of corruption, has tampered with… pic.twitter.com/4Ws9Qm3NzQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 20, 2025

Burchett is among the ten Republicans who signed Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) discharge petition regarding the files.

"Do I have proof? No, I don't, but I have a gut feeling and a historical reference, which is every [inaudible] time something like this happens in this town, it gets covered up and it needs to stop," he said. "I salute President Trump for pushing to move forward on those records that they have."

