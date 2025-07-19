VIP
Tipsheet

At Least 30 Injured After Driver Rams Car into Crowd of People in LA

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 19, 2025 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

A man plowed his car into a group of group on Saturday morning in Los Angeles, injuring at least 30 people. 

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, leaving three people in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 19 in fair condition. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a vehicle struck a line of people—most of them women—who were waiting to enter a nightclub. The driver also reportedly hit a taco truck and a valet stand.

It is still unclear what the motive of the crash was. 

Video footage shows the mangled remains of a gray car on the sidewalk, surrounded by debris outside the Vermont nightclub. A witness at the scene said she heard a gunshot moments before the vehicle plowed into the crowd. She added that the driver stayed in the car until security guards tackled him to the ground.

