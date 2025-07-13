GOP Senator Files New Subpoenas Over Trump Assassination Attempt on One Year Anniversary

Marking the one-year anniversary of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (WI) is turning up the heat on the FBI. Johnson filed a fresh round of subpoenas demanding that the agency release key documents, surveillance footage, and communications related to the incident. He accused the FBI of stonewalling previous requests and called for full transparency. He argued that Americans deserve answers about how such a massive security failure occurred on U.S. soil, especially when it nearly cost a president his life.

"Nearly one year since the assassination attempt on [President Trump], the American people still have unanswered questions,” Johnson wrote on X. “I look forward to [FBI Director Kash Patel’s] full cooperation.”

I just issued a subpoena to @FBI to help prompt transparency, and I look forward to @FBIDirectorKash's full cooperation.

The subpoena served to the FBI demands access to internet search history, social media accounts, email records, and phone logs of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks—the gunman who opened fire from a rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump's podium. The president narrowly escaped death, suffering a graze to the ear after turning his head just in time. Tragically, Corey Comperatore, a retired firefighter and devoted Trump supporter, was killed in the attack.

Johnson has voiced strong criticism of the FBI’s handling of the investigation, saying he anticipated far more transparency and results. Yet, a full year has passed, and the American people are still left in the dark with no real answers.

"I had expected the FBI to be more forthcoming with the public and provide my office with the records we have been seeking for months,” Johnson said.

The senator’s subpoena follows a damning report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which revealed that the Secret Service had received classified intelligence about a possible attempt on President Trump’s life ten days before the rally—yet failed to share it with key agencies or Trump’s protective detail. The report, requested by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), also exposed serious lapses in event security. It was found that the lead Secret Service agent assigned to assess threats was inexperienced and had never previously overseen security for a large outdoor event, ultimately failing to identify key vulnerabilities at the rally site.