DHS Shreds NYT’s False Claims Regarding Texas Floods

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has firmly pushed back on a stunningly misleading New York Times report that claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) failed to answer calls from flood survivors after the devastating Texas floods that killed over 100, including children. The left-wing outlet, eager to paint a picture of federal negligence under the Trump administration, ignored key facts and context. However, DHS set the record straight, showing that FEMA was actively responding and coordinating rescue and relief efforts while media elites were busy spinning narratives instead of seeking the truth.

The New York Times claimed that FEMA failed to answer thousands of phone calls after the devastating floods because the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, fired call center contractors, stating that she waited five days to renew the contracts of the staffers.

However, DHS swiftly debunked the outlet’s false claims.

"FALSE. NO ONE was left without assistance, and every call was responded to urgently," the DHS wrote on X.

The DHS explained that during natural disasters, call volumes naturally spike, which can lead to longer wait times. However, FEMA stated that its disaster call center responded quickly and efficiently to all callers, and no operators were laid off or fired. The agency stated that FEMA had responded within hours of the disaster declaration, deploying 311 staff to support rescue efforts with critical intelligence, aerial imagery, and shelter for 171 survivors. Their efforts, in coordination with 2,100 Texas personnel across 20 agencies, helped save over 850 lives. FEMA remains committed to providing fast, effective support throughout the recovery.

FALSE. NO ONE was left without assistance and every call was responded to urgently.



While FEMA had only two search and rescue teams deployed to Texas after the floods, two additional elite teams that were already based in Texas were activated immediately, along with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Under the Biden administration, FEMA has often resembled a bloated, sluggish bureaucracy rather than the swift and reliable response agency Americans need in times of crisis. While billions have been invested in climate initiatives and equity programs, the agency has repeatedly struggled to deliver timely and effective disaster relief. From the disorganized response to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment to delays in aid for hurricane and wildfire victims, FEMA has revealed a troubling pattern: political agendas taking priority over practical preparedness.

While communities in North Carolina, Hawaii, and Ohio faced devastating disasters and pleaded for federal aid, the Biden administration was busy redirecting FEMA resources to process, house, and transport illegal immigrants. Former President Joe Biden prioritized non-citizens, using FEMA funds to clean up the mess created by his own open-border policies. Whether it was delayed aid for wildfire victims in Maui, toxic spill survivors in East Palestine, or hurricane-struck families in the Carolinas, one thing was clear-- under Biden, law-abiding Americans in crisis were left waiting while illegal aliens came first.