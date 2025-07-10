John Fetterman Breaks Ranks: Dem Senator Slams Calls to Abolish ICE as Outrageous

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (PA) broke ranks with his party once again after sharply condemning fellow Democrats who have called to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Fetterman warned that dismantling ICE would undermine national security and border enforcement, arguing that such calls play into harmful political rhetoric rather than addressing the real challenges of immigration reform. The rare voice of common sense within the party, Fetterman emphasized that ICE plays a vital role in protecting the United States.

"ICE performs an important job for our country. Any calls to abolish ICE are [100 percent] inappropriate and outrageous," the senator wrote on X on Thursday.

Any calls to abolish ICE are 💯 inappropriate and outrageous. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 10, 2025

Meanwhile, several prominent Democrats have renewed calls to abolish ICE as the Trump administration ramps up its deportations of criminal illegal immigrants.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a vocal critic of ICE, has labeled the agency a "rogue organization" and has vowed to fight President Donald Trump's efforts to remove illegal aliens from the nation's streets.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) introduced a bill seeking to dismantle ICE, claiming that the agency has deviated from its core mission and has become a tool of intimidation against immigrant communities.

Additionally, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has also condemned ICE’s conduct during the Trump administration and called for replacing the agency with a system that better aligns with American values and more effectively manages immigration.

