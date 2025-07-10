You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents...
Ex-CIA Officer Claims Deep State Likely Destroyed Epstein Files

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 10, 2025 9:30 PM
A former CIA officer dropped a bombshell that reinforces what many have long suspected. In a recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, former CIA officer John Kiriakou claimed that any files linking Jeffrey Epstein to powerful figures were “probably destroyed” long ago, suggesting a deliberate cover-up by entrenched bureaucrats in Washington. 

After the FBI released a 2-page memo on Sunday concluding that Epstein did not have a “client list” that he used for blackmail, many pointed fingers at FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino for failing to provide promised answers about the high-profile case. However, Kiriakou cautioned them not to blame Patel, Bongino, and Bondi, suggesting that the files were destroyed long before they took office.

"I think that that layer beneath them, that’s part of what we like to call the Deep State, has taken this bull by the horns, and they’ve probably destroyed information," he said. 

Kiriakou referenced a 1975 MK Ultra case where, after Congress requested the files, the CIA director returned to headquarters and ordered all documents and records to be destroyed.

"So, now we're supposed to believe that's everybody's telling the truth?" he continued. "That there were no files, that there were no dossiers, I'm sorry, I just don't buy it because I know how these people operate." 

The review found no evidence of a “client list” or that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals. It also found no basis for investigating any uncharged third parties. After a thorough investigation, the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. This finding aligns with previous autopsy reports and investigations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice’s Inspector General.

