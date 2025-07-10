Border Patrol Ambush Underscores Danger of Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric As Dems Push to Expose ICE

This week’s ambush on Border Patrol agents is a grim reminder of the dangerous consequences that can follow reckless, anti-law enforcement rhetoric. As law enforcement agents risk their lives daily to defend America's borders, radical Democrats like Dave Min continue to peddle false narratives and vilify those who wear the badge. The cowardly attack is a direct reflection of the toxic climate being fueled by the Left’s relentless demonization of law enforcement.

Advertisement

Min recently put forward an amendment requiring ICE agents to disclose their identities and banning the use of masks, effectively making them more vulnerable and even likening them to gang members. The idea appears to have been inspired by a January 24 episode of Pod Save America, where the hosts urged someone from California’s congressional delegation to take action.

"I want to see Democrats make a bigger deal about ICE agents wearing masks. I know there's a bill in the California legislature that would ban mask-wearing ICE agents," Tommy Vietor, co-host of the Pod Save America podcast. "The fact that in this country, a plainclothes cop. Can run up to you with a mask on, tackle you, and throw you in its unmarked van is insane."

Jon Lovett, co-host of Pod Save America, accused the Department of Homeland Security, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, of lying on a "constant basis."

"You can't trust the Department of Homeland Security to tell... Tell you accurately what they're doing, when they're doing it. They're lying all the time. The spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security just lies. And on your constant basis, Kristi Noem lies," he said. "Kristi Noem's boss lies, obviously. So these people show up. They're wearing masks. Then they drive off. Then the department claims they were never there to begin with. It's on fucking video that they were at Dodger Stadium."

"Radical Democrat Dave Min is recklessly gambling with Californians’ safety. If he gets his way, ICE agents and law enforcement officers won’t just need a badge, they’ll need body armor and backup just to survive. Min consistently sides with the radical mobs over the men and women risking their lives to defend our communities," NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said in a statement to Townhall.





Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.