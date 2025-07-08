Former Mamdani Intern Berates Muslim NYPD Officer at Pro-Palestinian Protest in Resurfaced Video

In a resurfaced video, a former intern of Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is seen confronting and criticizing a Muslim police officer at a pro-Palestinian protest, harshly questioning his decision to serve in law enforcement.

City College student Hadeeqa Arzoo Malik, a former intern for Mamdani before his mayoral bid, was seen at what seemed to be a pro-Palestine event on the CUNY campus when she made disturbing comments to a police officer. A video of the incident, posted in February, was shared by a Columbia University student-run account called “Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus at Columbia U.”

“Let’s read the badges of the pigs,” Malik shouts at a line of cops standing at ease.

She then started reciting a list of traditionally Muslim names, eventually appearing to identify an officer named Rafid, saying, “So to the Rahmans and the Muhammads, to the Alis and the Abdullahs.”

“To the Rafids!” Malik yelled. “To the pigs who can call themselves by the name of Islam — put some respect on their names!”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Malik served as a communications, outreach, policy, and constituent services intern in Assemblymember Mamdani’s district office during the summer of 2024.

Mamdani is a self-proclaimed socialist who openly argued that billionaires shouldn’t exist. He champions radical policies, such as government-run grocery stores, free housing, and universal healthcare. He has been called the “most radical” candidate to have been nominated for a major office in the U.S., with many expressing concern over his dangerous and economically unviable proposals.