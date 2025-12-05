What Is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Hiding About State SNAP Recipients?

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, was pretty vocal about blaming President Trump and Republicans for threatening the SNAP benefits of Wisconsin residents during the Schumer Shutdown. This was despite the fact Evers was sitting on $370 million in COVID funds that he — and he alone — had the authority to allocate. He chose not to put it towards SNAP and instead decided to play politics with the food benefits of Wisconsinites.

Advertisement

Now Evers is putting Wisconsin SNAP benefits at risk again, this time by refusing to allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to review our food stamp rolls for fraud.

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running to replace the outgoing Evers, called him out and urged Evers not to play politics with food stamps.

🚨Governor Evers is blocking the USDA from reviewing our food stamp rolls for fraud. His refusal could cause vulnerable Wisconsinites to lose their benefits.



Today, I urged @GovEvers to release our food stamp files. If there’s nothing to hide, why not prove it? pic.twitter.com/t6AgzBcma0 — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) December 4, 2025

Tiffany wrote a letter to Evers:

Like many Wisconsin residents, I was disappointed by your recent public statements ruling out cooperation with the federal government to detect fraud in the food stamp program. We should all be able to agree that fraud and abuse in vital safety net programs is unacceptable, which is why I hope you reconsider your position. As you know, several states have already moved to work with the federal government to improve the program by sharing data with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to detect abuses and improper payments. These audits have helped to expose fraud and corruption that included cases of dead beneficiaries, duplicate payments, and illegal aliens on program rolls – with some individuals fraudulently collecting benefits for years.² Your position on this matter is even more shocking given recent developments in our neighboring state of Minnesota. There, the governor’s mismanagement and lack of transparency in food security programs have led to multiple investigations of a taxpayer-funded fraud scheme totaling a staggering $1 billion that allegedly involved Somalian terrorists.³ Failure to police abuse in this program jeopardizes its solvency and integrity, harming those the most who can afford it least. By withholding this information, you are effectively prioritizing the ability of scammers and illegal aliens to bilk this program over the well-being of the most vulnerable Wisconsinites that it exists to serve. This makes no sense. I strongly urge you to cooperate with the USDA audit.

Tiffany warned Wisconsin from following Minnesota down the pathway of rampant fraud.

Gov. Evers' position on this matter is even more shocking given recent developments in our neighboring state of Minnesota. We cannot let Minnesota-style fraud happen in Wisconsin.



Read more from @FoxNews.https://t.co/y9HaVTCw7I — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) December 4, 2025

Voters are fed up with the abuse and waste in government programs.

"Seriously, you guys have to stop playing nicely," wrote one user. "Don't let them walk all over us anymore. Those are federal dollars that I pay for."

Seriously, you guys have to stop playing nicely. Don't let them walk all over us anymore. Those are federal dollars that I pay for. — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) December 5, 2025

Another added, "They want federal taxpayer money, then we want the fies to be audited so fraud can be removed!"

Yes ! They want federal tax payer money then we want the files to be audited so fraud can be removed!



Provide files or we stop funding! — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) December 4, 2025

We cannot let Wisconsin become the next Minnesota.

The USDA needs to call Evers' bluff and withhold Wisconsin SNAP benefits until the state complies with their very reasonable, legal request.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tony Evers.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.