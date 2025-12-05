Far-Left Commentator Mocks White Culture, Says U.S. Would Become a ‘Sh*thole’ Without Immigrants

Far-left commentator and New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali went on a rant last week, telling MAGA supporters they had already lost their fight for America.

He went on to condemn White culture as either bland or stolen from others, in response to President Trump pausing asylum claims from 19 high-risk countries.

"We're not going back. I want all the hatemongers who watch this, and I hope they do watch this, because I know they hate-watch us. You've lost. You have lost. You lost. The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place," Ali said. "There's a bunch of us and we breed. We're a breeding people. And the problem is you let us in, in 1965."

"I want you to realize this. You have lost. You've lost. White supremacists, White nationalists, you've lost. You are losers. Your story is a sh*t story filled with misery. It’s filled with bland chicken. It's filled with terrible, terrible dry a** meat. Your music sucks. All your culture sucks."

"And that's the vote with Trump," he said. "So, we're not going away. And if we do get sent away, literally your sh*thole country will become the United States of America. It will sink."

He went on to urge White people of goodwill to confront their relatives and neighbors about their racism.

"You need to have these tough conversations with your White family members," he said. "I got to say, I'm sorry. This is what people of color say when we're not looking. We say, ‘These Whites, man, they got to talk to their fellow Whites.’ It's your uncle Chad. Yes, he makes a great turkey, but he's also racist. It's your auntie Karen. Yes, she's so good with the kids, and she goes to church, but she's also racist. You got to have these blunt conversations with them."

Wajahat Ali: "Whites, your mistake is you let us in. We are breeding people. Your culture suck. You already lost." pic.twitter.com/SndwysNCV3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 30, 2025

Ali attempted to backtrack days later, claiming he was singling out "[W]hite supremacists and anti-immigrant hatemongers and their bland a** lives and terrible food," not all white people.

The entirety of bad-faith MAGA is sharing an edited clip of my recent rant against white supremacists and anti-immigrant hatemongers and their bland-ass lives and terrible food and pathetic narratives and how they're giant losers.



They say I'm anti white.



Nope.



Just… pic.twitter.com/kMFLn8gESy — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 30, 2025

