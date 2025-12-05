Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?
Far-Left Commentator Mocks White Culture, Says U.S. Would Become a ‘Sh*thole’ Without Immigrants

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 05, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Far-left commentator and New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali went on a rant last week, telling MAGA supporters they had already lost their fight for America. 

He went on to condemn White culture as either bland or stolen from others, in response to President Trump pausing asylum claims from 19 high-risk countries.

"We're not going back. I want all the hatemongers who watch this, and I hope they do watch this, because I know they hate-watch us. You've lost. You have lost. You lost. The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place," Ali said. "There's a bunch of us and we breed. We're a breeding people. And the problem is you let us in, in 1965." 

"I want you to realize this. You have lost. You've lost. White supremacists, White nationalists, you've lost. You are losers. Your story is a sh*t story filled with misery. It’s filled with bland chicken. It's filled with terrible, terrible dry a** meat. Your music sucks. All your culture sucks."

"And that's the vote with Trump," he said. "So, we're not going away. And if we do get sent away, literally your sh*thole country will become the United States of America. It will sink."

He went on to urge White people of goodwill to confront their relatives and neighbors about their racism.

"You need to have these tough conversations with your White family members," he said. "I got to say, I'm sorry. This is what people of color say when we're not looking. We say, ‘These Whites, man, they got to talk to their fellow Whites.’ It's your uncle Chad. Yes, he makes a great turkey, but he's also racist. It's your auntie Karen. Yes, she's so good with the kids, and she goes to church, but she's also racist. You got to have these blunt conversations with them."

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRITICAL RACE THEORY DONALD TRUMP WOKE

Ali attempted to backtrack days later, claiming he was singling out "[W]hite supremacists and anti-immigrant hatemongers and their bland a** lives and terrible food," not all white people. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations.

