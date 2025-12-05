Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?
Tipsheet

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 05, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

White House Border Czar Tom Homan was the speaker at a Turning Point USA event on Thursday night at the University of Texas at El Paso, when a heckler interrupted, calling Homan a "racist" and a "traitor." 

“Call me what you want, I don’t care,” Homan shot back, adding: “Why don’t you grow a backbone, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip and go secure this border?”

Since President Trump took office, border encounters have dropped to historic lows, and officials now describe the southern border as secure.

With that shift, the administration’s focus has moved to interior enforcement operations aimed at deporting criminal illegal immigrants. Yet Democrats like the heckler, who smeared ICE agents as “racists” and “Nazis.” have helped fuel what the Department of Homeland Security says is more than a 1,000 percent surge in assaults on federal officers. A left-wing activist like this one would never dare to do the work ICE agents carry out every day.

The heckler reappeared later, during the event's question and answer portion, and asserted that a man in 2019 who committed a deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso was primarily driven by Homan's anti-immigration statements.

“Patrick Crusius, your everyday conservative, drove hundreds of miles to our city based on your belief that Hispanics are replacing the white race of white people and we need a scare to deter Hispanics from coming into the country,” the heckler said. 

“What I said was, the open border was an action, was a mess, and it was by design,” Homan replied.

