A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan was the speaker at a Turning Point USA event on Thursday night at the University of Texas at El Paso, when a heckler interrupted, calling Homan a "racist" and a "traitor."

Advertisement

“Call me what you want, I don’t care,” Homan shot back, adding: “Why don’t you grow a backbone, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip and go secure this border?”

🔥 LEFTISTS STILL HAVEN’T LEARNED - Tom Homan was called a traitor at an event by a heckler.



His response was FIRE



“You know, sir? Why don't you grow a BACKBONE, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip, and go secure the border!" pic.twitter.com/H1VZLxVxvX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 5, 2025

Since President Trump took office, border encounters have dropped to historic lows, and officials now describe the southern border as secure.

With that shift, the administration’s focus has moved to interior enforcement operations aimed at deporting criminal illegal immigrants. Yet Democrats like the heckler, who smeared ICE agents as “racists” and “Nazis.” have helped fuel what the Department of Homeland Security says is more than a 1,000 percent surge in assaults on federal officers. A left-wing activist like this one would never dare to do the work ICE agents carry out every day.

The heckler reappeared later, during the event's question and answer portion, and asserted that a man in 2019 who committed a deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso was primarily driven by Homan's anti-immigration statements.

“Patrick Crusius, your everyday conservative, drove hundreds of miles to our city based on your belief that Hispanics are replacing the white race of white people and we need a scare to deter Hispanics from coming into the country,” the heckler said.

“What I said was, the open border was an action, was a mess, and it was by design,” Homan replied.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.