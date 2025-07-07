Wealthy Liberal Activists Urge Dem Lawmakers to 'Take a Bullet' to Stop Trump

Some of the loudest voices on the far left are reportedly taking a disturbing turn, with wealthy liberals telling elected Democrats they should be willing to “get shot” if that’s what it takes to stop President Donald Trump. This radical rhetoric, coming from those who claim to champion peace and progress, exposes a deep hypocrisy and desperation within elite liberal circles.

Advertisement

A recent report from Axios highlights a growing sense of frustration and extremism among some progressive voters, particularly affluent, white, and college-educated Democrats. According to House Democrats, these constituents are urging their representatives to prepare for potential violence and even be “willing to get shot” in their opposition to President Trump’s policies. Lawmakers say the pressure stems from voters who feel Democrats haven’t pushed back hard enough against the GOP and Trump’s agenda. One member described the mood as filled with “fear, despair, and anger,” suggesting that some on the left are now questioning whether traditional political norms and decorum are still effective or even worth maintaining.

One House Democrat shared that certain constituents have gone so far as to say lawmakers should be ready to “take a bullet” when visiting ICE facilities or other federal agencies. The comment reflects the extreme expectations some voters now have, pushing representatives to take increasingly risky stands against federal institutions.

"Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough … [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public,” the Democratic lawmaker continued.

A new poll shows that most voters currently view congressional Democrats in a negative light. In response, the party is reportedly reevaluating its policy priorities to reconnect with the electorate ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

"This idea that we’re going to save every norm and that we’re not going to play [Republicans’] game … I don’t think that’s resonating with voters anymore,” another House Democrat told Axios.

One Democrat shared that some constituents have dismissed civility as ineffective, urging lawmakers to be ready for confrontation—even violence—under the belief that it’s necessary to defend democracy. Another lawmaker noted receiving extreme messages online, including calls to storm the White House, but brushed it off, saying there are always people making outrageous statements on the internet.