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Tipsheet

'60 Minutes' Staffers Are Mad Scott Pelley Was Fired for Insubordination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 03, 2026 10:00 AM
'60 Minutes' Staffers Are Mad Scott Pelley Was Fired for Insubordination
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday, Townhall reported that longtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley was fired following a massive meltdown at an all-hands staff meeting. Pelley was unhappy with CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and new '60 Minutes' head Nick Bilton

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Pelley said Weiss was 'killing' the '60 Minutes' program and reportedly told Nick Bilton, "I find it odd that you would take this job knowing that you would never be welcomed here."

Several '60 Minutes' staffers are reportedly angry about Pelley's firing.

Here's more:

Current and former staffers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly, were outraged on Tuesday evening following Pelley’s firing.

“The idea that Scott Pelley creates a hostile environment at that place is the most laughable idea I’ve ever heard,” one former staffer said.

“‘60 Minutes’ is full of jerks but he is the most calm, professional and polite correspondent I’ve ever worked for.”

A current staffer said, “Scott Pelley is the only person who allows this show to continue. Without him, ‘60 Minutes’ is gone. They can use the ‘tick-tick-tick,’ but they will never have the whole clock again.”

When asked how the feeling inside “60 Minutes” was, another staffer put it bluntly: “It’s like being awake during surgery.”

Pelley repeatedly refused to meet privately with Weiss and Bilton. That's not professional. He chose to lead a rebellion in the newsroom, and it cost him his job.

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Related:

60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST

The argument that '60 Minutes' was doing great before Weiss and Bilton came on board is a lie. In fact, since Weiss started at CBS, '60 Minutes' actually saw a nine percent increase.

That claim was always a lie.

Right. So outraged they won't do anything about it but complain to The Washington Post.

No other profession would tolerate Pelley's behavior.

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Exactly. Insubordination is a fireable offense.

He wants the attention so he can play the victim. This is all intentional.

The rot in journalism runs deep, and they're going to fight anyone who tries to clean it up.

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