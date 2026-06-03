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Abby Phillip Lectures Guests About Democrats' Fears President Trump Will Interfere in the Midterms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 03, 2026 9:30 AM
Abby Phillip Lectures Guests About Democrats' Fears President Trump Will Interfere in the Midterms
Townhall Media

Democrats have been fear-mongering about the midterms and lying to the American public that Republicans are going to somehow 'interfere' or otherwise cancel the vote in November. There's no proof for this, of course, but it is revealing: this is not the behavior of a party that's confident in its electoral chances.

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It seems like the 'stolen' election narrative is them trying to get ahead of and explain a lackluster showing in the midterms, rather than legitimate concerns. They accused President Trump of doing the same thing in the 2018 and 2020 elections, too.

But that's the narrative, and CNN's Abby Phillip is going to run with it.

"Jason, Trump raised the issue of canceling the election," Phillip said. "Don't put that on Democrats."

"Just to be clear the only person who has talked about canceling elections is Donald Trump. He has put that in writing. He has put that in writing," Phillip continued.

"That is not true," Rantz replied.

"And on top of that ... Trump has repeatedly already, before this moment, cast doubt on the upcoming election. So it's not just the past, it's also the present, it's the future," she said. "It would be I think disingenuous to suggest that he doesn't have that top of mind."

"The President has this on his mind, there's no question about that," Phillip added.

Incredible.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

President Trump has a singular gift for being able to say something and set the Democrats into a tizzy for days. It's uncanny.

That's (D)ifferent.

Only when Democrats win are elections not stolen.

Where's the lie?

It was. When Republicans said it.

We don't have an objective journalist class. We have stenographers and propagandists for the DNC.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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