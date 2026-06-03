Abby Phillip Lectures Guests About Democrats' Fears President Trump Will Interfere in the Midterms

Democrats have been fear-mongering about the midterms and lying to the American public that Republicans are going to somehow 'interfere' or otherwise cancel the vote in November. There's no proof for this, of course, but it is revealing: this is not the behavior of a party that's confident in its electoral chances.

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It seems like the 'stolen' election narrative is them trying to get ahead of and explain a lackluster showing in the midterms, rather than legitimate concerns. They accused President Trump of doing the same thing in the 2018 and 2020 elections, too.

But that's the narrative, and CNN's Abby Phillip is going to run with it.

INSANE: CNN's Abby Phillip lectures conservatives Jason Rantz and Brad Todd they shouldn't be mocking or condemning Democrats fearing Trump will cancel or steal the 2026 midterms, claiming it's a very real possibility pic.twitter.com/IUWojQ9taw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2026

"Jason, Trump raised the issue of canceling the election," Phillip said. "Don't put that on Democrats."

"Just to be clear the only person who has talked about canceling elections is Donald Trump. He has put that in writing. He has put that in writing," Phillip continued.

"That is not true," Rantz replied.

"And on top of that ... Trump has repeatedly already, before this moment, cast doubt on the upcoming election. So it's not just the past, it's also the present, it's the future," she said. "It would be I think disingenuous to suggest that he doesn't have that top of mind."

"The President has this on his mind, there's no question about that," Phillip added.

Incredible.

Nobody with a f***ing brain who heard him make those statements thought he was being serious. The left drums up this drama because the reality is just too sane for them. — Jaqen H’ghar The Second (@MildishBranzino) June 3, 2026

President Trump has a singular gift for being able to say something and set the Democrats into a tizzy for days. It's uncanny.

But we're not allowed to question mail in ballots and insane no voter if laws in CA? But they can just say this? — TBH #walkaway (@TBH0622) June 3, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

I thought we've been assured that elections can't be stolen. — Paul Inouye (@pinouye50) June 3, 2026

Only when Democrats win are elections not stolen.

CNN is engaging in stochastic terrorism.

They’re lunatics that are a threat to the country https://t.co/1rg9QjR4rt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 3, 2026

Where's the lie?

I was told that was an insurrectiony thing to say https://t.co/6kkms88lcn — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 3, 2026

It was. When Republicans said it.

This is why we don’t trust CNN to be objective. You never heard them make such unfounded statements about democrat presidents after the evidence shows what Obama and Biden did to Trump TWICE! https://t.co/CGcvvsz8Jx — Crossroads (@crossroadsirl) June 3, 2026

We don't have an objective journalist class. We have stenographers and propagandists for the DNC.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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