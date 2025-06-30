AOC Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Immigrant, Helping Others Evade ICE

Border Czar Tom Homan announced on Monday that he formally launched a federal investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for reportedly employing an illegal immigrant on her staff and helping other illegal aliens evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Ocasio-Cortez is facing scrutiny from the Trump administration over two alleged offenses: reportedly employing an illegal immigrant who then helped another evade ICE. In an interview with Benny Johnson, Homan said he has directed the agency to pursue a case against her.

“It’s being looked at (AOC employing illegal alien), can’t comment past that. I’m aware of it, we’ve asked ICE to drill in on that case,” Homan said. “As far as her educating people how to evade ICE arrests, she’s really educating them on how to avoid prosecution. Because there are statutes on the books when you knowingly hinder your removal, that’s a crime.”

Johnson questioned how an illegal immigrant might have been able to work in Congress and have access to classified material.

"It is not possible," Homan stressed, emphasizing that the congresswoman will be held accountable if such claims are accurate.

🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Border Czar Tom Homan confirms a federal investigation is underway into AOC for employing a criminal alien on her congressional staff and instructing them on how to evade ICE:



"It's being looked at. We've asked ICE to drill in on that case. It's under… pic.twitter.com/fSJBGN6Xfj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2025

In March, Diego de la Vega self-deported following a surge in deportation efforts by the Trump administration, saying he no longer felt safe in the U.S. He first became politically active in 2010 after supporting the DREAM Act, which aimed to provide a path to legal status for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children. The bill ultimately failed in the Senate by a margin of five votes. Despite his undocumented status, de la Vega managed to work as a “special assistant” to former Harlem Assemblymember Robert J. Rodriguez and also interned for Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D).

In 2022, Diego de la Vega was hired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as her Deputy Communications Director. AOC praised him in an interview with Migrant Insider, saying, “Diego is amazing.”

In February, Homan sent an email to the Deputy Attorney General asking the department to investigate AOC. This came swiftly after it was revealed that the New York Democrat was holding seminars informing illegal immigrants how to evade ICE.