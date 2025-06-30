Idaho Firefighters Killed in Horrific Sniper Ambush Have Been Identified
Fetterman: I Want to Go Home
BOOM: Harvard Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, Could Lose ALL...
Here's What Trump Said to the FED Chair. It Was Brutal.
Why Do Democrats Think They Can Use Jesus to Push Their Agenda?
Mike Tyson Makes Important Request of Donald Trump
VIP
MSNBC Suggests Trump Is Now Free to Murder Journalists, and WaPo's Pulitzer Pedophile...
Two-Faced Suozzi: Still Backing Cuomo After Calling Him Out for Sexual Harassment, COVID...
Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bil...
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony
VIP
Prestigious Law School Hit for Loopholing Trump’s DEI Ban by Offering Bonus Points...
BBB Update: 44 Democrats Vote to Allow Criminal Illegals on Medicaid
Hakeem Jeffries Hesitant to Endorse Zohran Mamdani: 'We Don't Really Know Each Other'
VIP
Trump Wrote a Note to Jerome Powell. This Is What It Said.
Tipsheet

AOC Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Immigrant, Helping Others Evade ICE

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 30, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Border Czar Tom Homan announced on Monday that he formally launched a federal investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for reportedly employing an illegal immigrant on her staff and helping other illegal aliens evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez is facing scrutiny from the Trump administration over two alleged offenses: reportedly employing an illegal immigrant who then helped another evade ICE. In an interview with Benny Johnson, Homan said he has directed the agency to pursue a case against her.

“It’s being looked at (AOC employing illegal alien), can’t comment past that. I’m aware of it, we’ve asked ICE to drill in on that case,” Homan said. “As far as her educating people how to evade ICE arrests, she’s really educating them on how to avoid prosecution. Because there are statutes on the books when you knowingly hinder your removal, that’s a crime.”

Johnson questioned how an illegal immigrant might have been able to work in Congress and have access to classified material. 

"It is not possible," Homan stressed, emphasizing that the congresswoman will be held accountable if such claims are accurate. 

In March, Diego de la Vega self-deported following a surge in deportation efforts by the Trump administration, saying he no longer felt safe in the U.S. He first became politically active in 2010 after supporting the DREAM Act, which aimed to provide a path to legal status for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children. The bill ultimately failed in the Senate by a margin of five votes. Despite his undocumented status, de la Vega managed to work as a “special assistant” to former Harlem Assemblymember Robert J. Rodriguez and also interned for Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D).

Recommended

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In 2022, Diego de la Vega was hired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as her Deputy Communications Director. AOC praised him in an interview with Migrant Insider, saying, “Diego is amazing.”

In February, Homan sent an email to the Deputy Attorney General asking the department to investigate AOC. This came swiftly after it was revealed that the New York Democrat was holding seminars informing illegal immigrants how to evade ICE. 

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home Matt Vespa
The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Sarah Arnold
Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper? Matt Vespa
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home Matt Vespa
Advertisement