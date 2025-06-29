Thom Tillis Explodes on Senate Floor Over Trump's BBB After Announcing Retirement

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), fresh off announcing his retirement, wasted no time torching bridges on his way out, going haywire on President Donald Trump’s widely supported “Big, Beautiful Bill.” In a tirade on the Senate floor, Tillis slammed Trump’s staff and dismissed key provisions of the bill aimed at securing the border, reducing taxes, and restoring law and order.

On Sunday, Tillis blasted President Trump's megabill, accusing it of betraying the president's original promise to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending. He claimed that amateur advisors around Trump misled him by failing to explain that efforts to cut waste would unintentionally eliminate the "Provider Tax" program, a key funding mechanism. Tillis argued this mistake undermines Trump's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

"This bill will BETRAY the very promise that Donald J. Trump made in the Oval Office or in the Cabinet Room when I was there with finance, where he said, we can go after waste, fraud, and abuse on any programs!" Tillis said.

"Now, those AMATEURS that are advising him - not Dr. Oz, I'm talking about White House health care experts - refused to tell him that those instructions that were to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, all of sudden eliminates a government program that's called the Provider Tax," his rant continued. "We have morphed a legal construct that admittedly has been abused and should be eliminated into waste, fraud, and abuse!"

