Radical Socialist Mamdani Could Trigger NYC’s Financial Collapse and Skyrocket Living Costs

Radio host Hugh Hewitt is warning that the final downfall of New York City will be if Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wins in November— the radical Muslim Socialist who wants to arrest ICE agents who try and conduct deportations of criminal illegals, wants government-run grocery stores, and to raise taxes in whiter neighborhoods.

Hewitt called Mamdani the “most radical” candidate he’s seen nominated for major office in the U.S, expressing concern over his dangerous and economically unviable proposals. The radio host said on Fox News’ “Hannity” that he believes Miami, Florida, will get all of Manhattan’s “banking and finance” if Mamdani wins. He urged Mamdani’s opponents to work actively to defeat the progressive candidate, or risk being forced out. Hewitt suggested that Miami may support Mamdani because it stands to gain from the financial businesses leaving New York City, noting that a significant portion of the finance sector is likely to relocate since capital can move easily.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman echoed Hewitt’s concerns, saying that Mamdani’s policies would destroy what is left of New York City.

“The city cannot print money, and this federal government won’t bail NYC out if things go bad,” Ackman wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Hewitt warned homeowners and parents about Mamdani’s agenda, highlighting that the mayoral candidate’s push for rent regulation would ultimately lead to an increase in the cost of living.

“I also want to warn people he’s on the warpath against housing. He wants to regulate rents,” Hewitt said. “All that does is make housing scarcer and drive up rents. He’s on a campaign against basic centrism. He’s the most radical candidate that I’ve ever seen nominated for a major office in any United States political race.”

Hewitt also cautioned parents to be concerned, noting that Mamdani's influence has a direct impact on the schools.

“I think it would be a disaster for this guy to win, but it’s New York City,” he said.