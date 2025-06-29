Did This UK Music Festival Devolve Into a Nazi Rally?
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Deliver a Brutal Fact-Check That Shut Down This Guest...
Trump Body Slammed Thom Tillis Yesterday
LATEST: Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump Reconciliation Bill Outright
Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for...
How Could Anyone Support These People?
America Wins, Cry Harder
The Dog That Never Barked
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 274: ‘Psalm Summer 2025’ Begins with Three of...
An Avalanche of Congressional Investigations Need to be Initiated or Intensified
Radical Socialist Mamdani Could Trigger NYC’s Financial Collapse and Skyrocket Living Cost...
Trump Scores Win as BBB Clears Procedural Vote Hurdle After 82-Hour Showdown
Trump Explodes on Tillis Ahead of BBB Vote, Vows to Back Primary Challenger...
JD Vance Arrives at Senate to Potentially Cast Tie-Breaking Vote on Trump's BBB
Tipsheet

IDF Kills Key Hamas and Hezbollah Operatives

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 29, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday that it had killed one of the masterminds behind the terrorist group Hamas in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (ISA). 

Advertisement

Muhammad Issa Al-Issa has reportedly been “eliminated” by the IDF. He played a significant role in planning and executing the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and more than 250 hostages taken by Hamas. The IDF also stated that Al-Issa was responsible for rebuilding Hamas systems damaged during the conflict and served as Head of Combat Support, aiding in advanced aerial and naval attacks against Israeli targets.

Additionally, the IDF said it had also killed Abbas Al-Hassan Wahbi, a Hezbollah terrorist, in the area of Mahrouna in southern Lebanon. 

“Wahbi was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' Battalion," the IDF said. "The terrorist was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah and weapons transfers. These activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel." 

Recommended

How Could Anyone Support These People? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

On Friday, President Donald Trump stated that he believes a ceasefire could be reached as soon as next week. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump described the ongoing conflict as a "terrible situation" and mentioned that he had recently communicated with stakeholders involved in the peace efforts. Trump reiterated his call for a ceasefire deal, emphasizing the urgency of securing the release of hostages. On his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote: "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!" 

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Could Anyone Support These People? Derek Hunter
Radical Socialist Mamdani Could Trigger NYC’s Financial Collapse and Skyrocket Living Costs Sarah Arnold
Did This UK Music Festival Devolve Into a Nazi Rally? Matt Vespa
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Deliver a Brutal Fact-Check That Shut Down This Guest Panelist Matt Vespa
LATEST: Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump Reconciliation Bill Outright Matt Vespa
Trump Body Slammed Thom Tillis Yesterday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How Could Anyone Support These People? Derek Hunter
Advertisement