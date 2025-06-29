IDF Kills Key Hamas and Hezbollah Operatives

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday that it had killed one of the masterminds behind the terrorist group Hamas in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (ISA).

Muhammad Issa Al-Issa has reportedly been “eliminated” by the IDF. He played a significant role in planning and executing the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and more than 250 hostages taken by Hamas. The IDF also stated that Al-Issa was responsible for rebuilding Hamas systems damaged during the conflict and served as Head of Combat Support, aiding in advanced aerial and naval attacks against Israeli targets.

Additionally, the IDF said it had also killed Abbas Al-Hassan Wahbi, a Hezbollah terrorist, in the area of Mahrouna in southern Lebanon.

“Wahbi was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' Battalion," the IDF said. "The terrorist was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah and weapons transfers. These activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel."

On Friday, President Donald Trump stated that he believes a ceasefire could be reached as soon as next week. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump described the ongoing conflict as a "terrible situation" and mentioned that he had recently communicated with stakeholders involved in the peace efforts. Trump reiterated his call for a ceasefire deal, emphasizing the urgency of securing the release of hostages. On his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote: "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!"