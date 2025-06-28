Ex-Hochul and Cuomo Aide Arrested As Chinese Agent, Kash Patel Calls for Full DOJ Investigation

A former Hochul and Cuomo aide is facing serious new allegations after being accused of secretly working as a Chinese foreign agent and embroiled in fresh bribery charges. The accusations underscore a growing concern among the Trump administration that loyalty to America isn’t a given in today’s world of political insiders. FBI Director Kash Patel vows to hold accountable those who endanger lives through corruption.

Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, allegedly profited nearly $8 million through wide-scale fraud after she facilitated multiple contracts between New York state and two Chinese-based vendors for pandemic equipment. Sun was initially tied to a COVID-era kickback scheme worth millions. She allegedly doctored documents that showed the two companies were recommended by Chinese officials.

Meanwhile, Hu has been accused of keeping track of the expected ill-gotten proceeds on a spreadsheet under the title “Me.”

“While Americans were locked down and desperate for PPE, Linda Sun and Chris Hu cashed in - allegedly lining their pockets while serving CCP interests,” Patel wrote on X. “This is corruption that endangered lives. The FBI will not tolerate public officials who sell out their country.”

At the start of the pandemic, Sun was involved in helping secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for New York. Utilizing her position and connections within the Chinese government, she secured critical supplies. However, according to prosecutors, she manipulated a key vendor list sent by the Jiangsu Department of Commerce on March 20, removing the top recommended supplier and replacing it with a company owned by her cousin. Sun also doctored the wording that claimed her cousin’s company’s surgical masks were “the gold standard.”

Between 2020 and 2021, Sun’s cousin’s company allegedly paid out $2.3 million in kickbacks. Prosecutors say a spreadsheet maintained by Sun’s husband projected that the couple stood to make a total of $8.02 million from the two companies involved and the broader scheme.

Sun was arrested in September for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of China, secretly promoting Beijing’s interests in return for millions in bribes. Her husband was separately charged with laundering that money by setting up bank accounts under a relative’s name. Now, both face additional charges, including honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and bribery.