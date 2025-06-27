Trump: The Peace President

President Donald Trump has once again demonstrated that he is a leader of peace through his bold actions, which contribute to global peace. In a stunning diplomatic achievement, Trump brokered historic peace agreements between some of the world’s most volatile rivals—India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. While past administrations fueled war, Trump delivered peace in nations through strength, strategic pressure, and American leverage, bringing long-standing adversaries to the negotiating table.

From the Oval Office on Friday, Trump announced a “tremendous breakthrough” that was achieved within just the first six months of his second presidency. He also revealed that the U.S. was able to prevent an impending conflict between Serbia and another country, which he did not mention, before it even began. He said that the government wanted trade, but Trump reiterated that the U.S. would not trade with countries that were at war.

In May, President Trump announced he “used trade” as leverage to broker a peace agreement between India and Pakistan, threatening to cut trade benefits unless both sides agreed to halt military action. He applauded the deal as a diplomatic triumph, saying it “stopped… a nuclear disaster.” He also praised Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Vice President J.D. Vance for their efforts in facilitating the talks.

As a result, Pakistan recommended Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him for being a key mediator between conflicting countries.

As for Israel and Iran, President Trump brokered a peace deal after just 12 days, resulting in perhaps Trump’s most dramatic recent diplomatic victory. The agreement underscores President Trump’s belief in leveraging strength to force dialogue—and delivers a showcase for America-first foreign policy.

Trump also brokered a landmark peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, marking a breakthrough in a region plagued by decades of conflict. Through U.S.-led mediation, the agreement linked military de-escalation with economic cooperation and American strategic interests, laying the groundwork for greater regional stability and U.S. investment in Africa’s critical mineral sector.