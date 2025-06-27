VIP
Trump Saves NATO
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran's Supreme Leader
You Won't Be Surprised How Democrats Voted on Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Trump Just Dropped a Trade Bomb on Canada
Just Hours After SCOTUS Ruling, They Filed Another Challenge to Trump's Birthright Citizen...
New York City Mayoral Candidate Wants to Raise Taxes – On White People
President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill — America’s Retribution
VIP
Jet-Setting Hypocrisy: Climate Preachers Burn Fuel to Party at Bezos’ $100 Million Wedding
Trump Delivers on TPS Promise: DHS Ends Protected Status for 500,000 Haitians
Reactions Pour in After Historic SCOTUS Ruling About Parental Rights in Education
VIP
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About 'Politically-Motivated Violence'
Chairman Comer Calls on Major Players From Biden White House to Appear for...
Is Kathy Hochul Supporting Mamdani for Mayor or Not?
Gavin Newsom Is Suing Fox News. Here's Why.
Tipsheet

Trump: The Peace President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 27, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has once again demonstrated that he is a leader of peace through his bold actions, which contribute to global peace. In a stunning diplomatic achievement, Trump brokered historic peace agreements between some of the world’s most volatile rivals—India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. While past administrations fueled war, Trump delivered peace in nations through strength, strategic pressure, and American leverage, bringing long-standing adversaries to the negotiating table.

Advertisement

From the Oval Office on Friday, Trump announced a “tremendous breakthrough” that was achieved within just the first six months of his second presidency. He also revealed that the U.S. was able to prevent an impending conflict between Serbia and another country, which he did not mention, before it even began. He said that the government wanted trade, but Trump reiterated that the U.S. would not trade with countries that were at war. 

In May, President Trump announced he “used trade” as leverage to broker a peace agreement between India and Pakistan, threatening to cut trade benefits unless both sides agreed to halt military action. He applauded the deal as a diplomatic triumph, saying it “stopped… a nuclear disaster.” He also praised Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Vice President J.D. Vance for their efforts in facilitating the talks. 

As a result, Pakistan recommended Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him for being a key mediator between conflicting countries. 

As for Israel and Iran, President Trump brokered a peace deal after just 12 days, resulting in perhaps Trump’s most dramatic recent diplomatic victory. The agreement underscores President Trump’s belief in leveraging strength to force dialogue—and delivers a showcase for America-first foreign policy.

Recommended

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump also brokered a landmark peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, marking a breakthrough in a region plagued by decades of conflict. Through U.S.-led mediation, the agreement linked military de-escalation with economic cooperation and American strategic interests, laying the groundwork for greater regional stability and U.S. investment in Africa’s critical mineral sector.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Trump Just Dropped a Trade Bomb on Canada Jeff Charles
Just Hours After SCOTUS Ruling, They Filed Another Challenge to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Jeff Charles
Trump Delivers on TPS Promise: DHS Ends Protected Status for 500,000 Haitians Sarah Arnold
Reactions Pour in After Historic SCOTUS Ruling About Parental Rights in Education Madeline Leesman
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran's Supreme Leader Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Advertisement