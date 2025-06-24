Far-Left NYC DA Alvin Bragg Wins Reelection

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the controversial prosecutor best known for targeting President Donald Trump, has secured the Democratic nomination for a second term. Despite widespread criticism for his soft-on-crime policies and the perception that his high-profile case against Trump was politically motivated, Bragg easily won his party’s primary on Tuesday. His victory signals that the far-left grip on New York City’s justice system remains strong, even as crime and public safety continue to be top concerns for voters.

Bragg defeated Patrick Timmins, a litigator, law professor, and former Bronx assistant district attorney, to advance to November's general election. The first-term incumbent will face Republican Maud Maron, who was a public defender for decades and previously ran for Congress and NYC's City Council as a Democrat.

The progressive DA made headlines for bringing the first-ever criminal indictment against a former U.S. president. In April 2023, Bragg indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges involved alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. Prosecutors claimed Trump falsified records to hide the payment and mislead the public, which they argue constituted a criminal scheme to influence the election. A jury found the president guilty; however, Trump is appealing the verdict in what he calls a political witch hunt.

Trump has repeatedly called Bragg’s prosecution politically motivated, branding it as part of a broader effort by Democrats to keep him from running in 2024.

Bragg was elected with support from progressive organizations and campaigned on a promise to overhaul the criminal justice system. Shortly after taking office, he released a memo directing his prosecutors to seek alternatives to jail for a range of offenses and to reduce many felony charges—including serious ones like armed robbery—to lesser charges.

Critics argue that Bragg embodies the extremes of progressive legal policies, accusing him of prioritizing political agendas over protecting public safety.