Tipsheet

No Kings 2.0 Protests Set for July 4 Because the First One Was a Bust

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 21, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After the first “No Kings” protests fell flat and failed to gain traction, organizers are doubling down with plans for a second demonstration. 

The protests are scheduled for July 4th, as anti-ICE activists once again aim to disrupt America’s Independence Day celebrations and advance their agenda. According to a Facebook post, the second No Kings protest promises to deliver “No Kings” and “reclaim” freedom for the nation. The first demonstrations occurred earlier this month during President Donald Trump’s 250th celebration of the U.S. Army. Still, the far-left organizers failed to seize control or remove the president from office, so now they’re making another attempt.

Despite protests planned across the country, many critics have dismissed them, expressing frustration with the far left’s repeated disruptive tactics.

Tags:

