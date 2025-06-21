No Kings 2.0 Protests Set for July 4 Because the First One Was a Bust

After the first “No Kings” protests fell flat and failed to gain traction, organizers are doubling down with plans for a second demonstration.

The protests are scheduled for July 4th, as anti-ICE activists once again aim to disrupt America’s Independence Day celebrations and advance their agenda. According to a Facebook post, the second No Kings protest promises to deliver “No Kings” and “reclaim” freedom for the nation. The first demonstrations occurred earlier this month during President Donald Trump’s 250th celebration of the U.S. Army. Still, the far-left organizers failed to seize control or remove the president from office, so now they’re making another attempt.

BREAKING 🅱️



Democrats are planning a “No Kings 2.0” protest on July 4th..



👀 pic.twitter.com/LqAT4wd6iw — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 20, 2025

Despite protests planned across the country, many critics have dismissed them, expressing frustration with the far left’s repeated disruptive tactics.

What exactly are @NoKingsNoCrowns 2.0 accomplishing? NoKings 1.0 was a flop and a failure. Nobody cared then, nobody cares now. Nothing changed then and nothing will change now. @realDonaldTrump will still be our president and he is farthest from being any king ever. If he was… pic.twitter.com/Ihp82gp5X0 — Paul Womack (@13molon) June 20, 2025

HOW MANY PROTESTS ARE WE GOING TO HAVE??????



ON JULY 4TH NO LESS!!!!!



Congress needs to start taking seriously who is funding these protests and work to eliminate it.



We cannot continue to have the streets filled with paid protesters. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 20, 2025

So more 65+ people will be wandering around with signs? — On Ur Right (@on_ur_right) June 20, 2025

Why can’t democrats just support our country instead. It’s pretty pathetic and sad — Rydomi 📐⚡️🏎️ (@RyRyDom) June 20, 2025