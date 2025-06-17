Rand Paul Signals Openness to Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) revealed what could make him change course and vote yes on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” He previously opposed the legislation, claiming it contained insufficient spending cuts and objecting to the provision raising the debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Paul said he was not "an absolute no,” a stark difference from his previous stance on the bill.

However, the senator said he could support the bill if the debt ceiling were separated from the rest of the “big, beautiful bill.” While he agreed that raising the debt ceiling is necessary, Paul argued it should be done in smaller, three-month increments rather than one massive increase.

“I talked to the president last evening after the parade, and we’re trying to get to a better place in our conversations. I’ve let him know that I’m not an absolute no. I can be a yes,” Paul said. “I like the tax cuts. I actually agree with Art Laffer and the supply siders that a lot of times we cut rates.”

Paul’s comments come as the bill faces a July 4 target deadline. The bill would make President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent and includes several other measures, such as no tax on tips or overtime, additional funding for immigration, strengthening Medicaid, and investing in the nation’s national defense.

“We actually get more revenue, so I don’t have as much trouble with the tax cuts. I think there should be more spending cuts, but if they want my vote, they’ll have to negotiate because I don’t want to vote to raise the debt ceiling $5 trillion,” Paul continued. “Congress is awful with money, and so you should give them a more restricted credit line, not an expansive one.”

Trump has been critical of Paul’s opposition to his bill, accusing the senator of “playing into the hands of Democrats.” The president warned Paul that if he votes against the proposed bill, he would be siding with the "Radical Left Democrats" and supporting a 68 percent tax increase and a potential first-ever U.S. debt default. Trump also claimed that such a move would betray Kentucky voters.