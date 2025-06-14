Fetterman Breaks With the Left Again, Praises Trump’s Military Parade

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is the only person on the left making sense these days.

On Saturday, Fetterman offered rare praise for President Donald Trump, commending his organization of a military parade to honor the U.S. Armed Forces on its 250th anniversary. Fetterman, often known for his blunt style and progressive politics, applauded the parade’s display of military pride, which was a powerful tribute to the men and women who serve our country. His comments stood out amid a typically polarized political climate, in which his party was protesting against Trump’s military parade at “No Kings” rallies nationwide.

“This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers—the very best of us,” Fetterman wrote on X. “Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication, and service.”

This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers and fathers—the very best of us.



Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication and service. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/YghyZkK2JS — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 14, 2025

His comments come as his fellow Democratic colleagues spent the day rallying at “No Kings” protests, which were an attempt by the left to delegitimize Trump and paint him as some kind of authoritarian figure. The protests, which were organized by progressive activists and backed by far-left groups, tried to claim that Trump is a dictator despite being elected by the American people and governed under the same constitutional limits as any other president. The counterprotests to the president’s military parade, which doubled as his 79th birthday celebration, were a way to incite fear and distract from their own failures.

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, joined the “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia, where she waved her arms dramatically and drew attention for her over-the-top behavior. During her remarks, she accused Trump of spreading chaos and fear among the American public.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) addressed a crowd of “No Kings” protesters, emphatically declaring, “Trump has to go!”