You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq
Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again
The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird...
Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto
Trump Honors 250 Years of U.S. Army Might with Patriotic Parade and Powerful...
Watch These Democrats Make Fools of Themselves at 'No Kings' Rallies
Democrats Blame Trump After Israel Strikes Iran, While Republicans Defend Ally’s Right to...
Hegseth: Trump 'Dialed In' on Israel-Iran Conflict, Slams Biden’s 'Autopen' Leadership
Dr. Phil Torches Left-Wing Lies About ICE Raids
VIP
Nearly Half of Americans Back Israel’s Airstrikes on Iran Despite Democrat Opposition
Look Who the Suspect in Minnesota Murder of Dem Lawmaker Is Connected To
China Sounds Alarm Over Israel Strikes on Iran, Doubling Down on Support for...
Suspect Who KiIIed Minnesota Dem Had 'NO KINGS' Fliers In His Car
Child Transitioning Is Not Progress. It's a Tragedy.
Tipsheet

Fetterman Breaks With the Left Again, Praises Trump’s Military Parade

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 14, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is the only person on the left making sense these days. 

On Saturday, Fetterman offered rare praise for President Donald Trump, commending his organization of a military parade to honor the U.S. Armed Forces on its 250th anniversary. Fetterman, often known for his blunt style and progressive politics, applauded the parade’s display of military pride, which was a powerful tribute to the men and women who serve our country. His comments stood out amid a typically polarized political climate, in which his party was protesting against Trump’s military parade at “No Kings” rallies nationwide. 

Advertisement

“This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers—the very best of us,” Fetterman wrote on X. “Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication, and service.” 

His comments come as his fellow Democratic colleagues spent the day rallying at “No Kings” protests, which were an attempt by the left to delegitimize Trump and paint him as some kind of authoritarian figure. The protests, which were organized by progressive activists and backed by far-left groups, tried to claim that Trump is a dictator despite being elected by the American people and governed under the same constitutional limits as any other president. The counterprotests to the president’s military parade, which doubled as his 79th birthday celebration, were a way to incite fear and distract from their own failures. 

Recommended

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, joined the “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia, where she waved her arms dramatically and drew attention for her over-the-top behavior. During her remarks, she accused Trump of spreading chaos and fear among the American public.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) addressed a crowd of “No Kings” protesters, emphatically declaring, “Trump has to go!”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq Matt Vespa
Watch These Democrats Make Fools of Themselves at 'No Kings' Rallies Sarah Arnold
Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again Matt Vespa
Look Who the Suspect in Minnesota Murder of Dem Lawmaker Is Connected To Sarah Arnold
Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement