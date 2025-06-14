Democrats Blame Trump After Israel Strikes Iran, While Republicans Defend Ally’s Right to Self-Defense

Left-wing lawmakers and mainstream media outlets wasted no time blaming President Donald Trump after Israel launched massive precision strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Instead of standing with America’s closest ally in the Middle East as it confronts the growing threat of a nuclear-armed Iran, Democrats were quick to distort the narrative for political gain.

While Trump and other Republicans praised Israel for its strikes on the Iranian regime, some Democrats refused to give credit where it was due. Instead, they accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately sabotaging efforts to resolve Tehran’s nuclear program peacefully. Others went further, claiming Israel’s attack was yet more evidence of the lack of respect world powers, including our own allies, have for Trump.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) criticized the strikes, claiming that Netanyahu ordered the attack to permanently derail talks aimed at ending Iran’s nuclear program. He blamed both Trump and Netanyahu for creating a crisis that could escalate into a deadly regional conflict. While acknowledging it might politically benefit Netanyahu at home, Murphy argued the strikes would likely jeopardize the security of Israel, the U.S., and the wider Middle East.

“Israel’s attack on Iran, clearly intended to scuttle the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran, risks a regional war that will likely be catastrophic for America and is further evidence of how little respect world powers – including our own allies – have for President Trump,” Murphy said.

However, a few critics called out Murphy’s comments, saying, “Do you think Israel respected Biden, Obama, or Bush? Now is not the time for a partisan bromide,” while another said, "You think Kamala could’ve stopped them?"

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) condemned Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, arguing that it jeopardizes the upcoming U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks—talks he views as the most viable way to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and protect American interests in the region.

He said he “cannot understand why Israel would launch a pre-emptive strike at this juncture, knowing high-level diplomatic discussions between the United States and Iran are scheduled for this weekend. These talks are the only viable and sustainable path to curtailing Iran’s development of nuclear weapons and protecting US national security interests in the region.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said that regardless of Trump’s stance, Israel feels empowered to act freely, criticizing Trump for backing Israel even if its actions lead to war.

“Everyone in America should prepare themselves to either see their tax dollars being spent on weapon supplies to Israel or be dragged into war with Iran if this escalates,” the Squad member said.

Additionally, Omar’s fellow Squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), accused the United States and Israel of being “liars,” claiming that the attack was “all planned.” She also accused Netanyahu of being a "war criminal” who will do anything to “maintain his grip on power.”

However, others defended Trump and Israel, arguing that Israel has every right to protect itself.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that “Israel decided it needed to take action to defend itself. They were clearly within their right to do so.”

Republican Senate majority leader John Thune also applauded Israel for defending itself saying that for “too long, the mullahs in Iran have publicly aspired to wipe the only democracy in the Middle East off the face of the map via any means possible: funding and arming terror groups on Israel’s borders, choking off international sea lanes, and multiple barrages of missiles and drones.”

