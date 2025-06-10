Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
Democrat Mike Levin Chooses Violent Illegals Over Californians—Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 10, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Democrat Congressman Mike Levin (CA-49) is again showing where his priorities lie—and it’s not with the law-abiding Californians in his state. Instead, as Los Angeles reels from days of violent anti-ICE riots, Levin is doubling down on his support for policies that benefit illegal immigrants. Rather than standing with law enforcement and U.S. citizens affected by the chaos in LA, Levin is busy championing protections for those who broke the law to enter the United States.

Levin doubled down on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) claim that the National Guard was not necessary to contain the level of chaos that the anti-ICE riots had reached.  Newsom criticized President Donald Trump for calling in 2,000 National Guard troops, who, keep in mind, took decisive action as LA burned and law enforcement lives were at risk. The governor accused the president of “abusing his authority and unlawfully mobilizing” the soldiers. 

On top of that, Levin once again defended a human trafficker, MS-13 gang member, and alleged domestic abuser, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He labeled the Trump administration’s deportation plan as “cruel,” while a fellow Democrat councilman went so far as to call ICE agents “terrorists.” 

This type of rhetoric isn’t just misguided—it’s reckless. Over the weekend, ICE agents in Los Angeles arrested a Vietnamese illegal immigrant who is a convicted murderer and a known gang member. He was previously involved in a 1994 shooting at a high school graduation party in San Marino. While some politicians downplay the importance of immigration enforcement, this case is a stark reminder of the real public safety risks tied to ignoring our immigration laws.

While Levin focuses on protecting illegal immigrants, Californians are left to deal with the consequences, yet another example of Democrats prioritizing foreign nationals over their own constituents.

Other recent cases highlight the growing concern over illegal immigration and public safety. In January, California authorities arrested José Gonzalez Roa, a suspected member of the violent Tren de Aragua gang. Roa had a criminal record spanning multiple states, including attempted murder charges in California, and had illegally entered the U.S. at least three times. In March, ICE apprehended 51-year-old Jose Antonio Garcia, a Mexican national convicted of attempted murder, in San Diego. Just a month later, in April, an 18-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador was arrested in connection with the brutal killing of 25-year-old Fraylee Hernandez. These cases underscore the serious consequences of lax border enforcement.

“Democrat Mike Levin isn’t just out of touch, he’s outright dangerous. While Californians are being raped, murdered, and terrorized by violent illegals, Levin’s priority is making sure they get free healthcare and a vote,”  NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA

