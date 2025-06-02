CA Democrat Councilman Sparks Outrage, Labels ICE Agents 'Terrorists' Amid Rising Assaults on Officers

A California Democrat city councilman is under fire after outrageously labeling ICE agents as “terrorists.” His comment underscores a disturbing trend among progressive leaders who demonize immigration officers tasked with protecting America’s national sovereignty while turning a blind eye to the consequences of illegal immigration.

Advertisement

San Diego councilman Sean Elo-Rivera criticized ICE agents, calling them “terrorists” after agents carried out an operation. At the same time, several San Diego residents attempted to interfere with the multiple arrests conducted by ICE.

“Look at this photo. This isn't a war zone—it's a neighborhood in our city," Elo-Rivera wrote in an Instagram post. “In San Diego, they've targeted parents dropping off their kids at school, people following the law inside courthouses, and workers just doing their jobs at local restaurants. These are federal agents carrying out raids under the false pretense of ‘safety.’”

Elo-Rivera claimed ICE agents didn’t carry out the operation for the sake of safety, but instead said it was “state-sponsored terrorism.”

“And anyone who cares about freedom—and true safety—should be fighting back,” he continued.

In his post, he included a photo of ICE agents with the word "Terrorists" written in red on top of the agents.

Following his post, Elo-Rivera called ICE agents "jackbooted thugs," “cowards,” and “criminals.”

In response, Homeland Security criticized the Democratic council member for comparing ICE agents to terrorists, calling it "sickening." DHS defended ICE, saying such attacks are wrong and noted there has been a 413 percent increase in assaults on their officers. The agency also emphasized that ICE is focused on removing dangerous criminals like murderers, pedophiles, and gang members from U.S. communities.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller also responded to Elo-Rivera’s remarks, accusing him and others on the left of encouraging violence against law enforcement to facilitate the invasion of America.

"We are living in the age of left-wing domestic terrorism. They are openly encouraging violence against law enforcement to aid and abet the invasion of America," he wrote on X.