The Results From New Jersey's Governor Primary Are In

Jack Ciattarelli has secured the Republican nomination for New Jersey governor, giving the state a proven fiscal conservative and no-nonsense leader ready to rein in runaway taxes, restore public safety, and roll back the overreach of the Democratic machine. Ciattarelli’s victory is a win for New Jersey residents tired of failed liberal policies and want a governor who will put taxpayers and hardworking families first. His campaign’s focus on limited government, economic growth, and fighting crime resonates with everyday New Jerseyans seeking real solutions, not political theater. In 2021, Ciattarelli came close to defeating the state’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump also endorsed Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli said last month that Trump endorsed him because he believes he is the only candidate to unite the Republican Party, bring energy to the campaign, raise the necessary funds, and ultimately defeat the Democrats in November.

☑️Jack Ciattarelli has won the Republican nomination for Governor of New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/y9XxjT6V5J — David Wildstein (@wildstein) June 11, 2025

Meanwhile, Mikie Sherrill secured the Democratic nomination for New Jersey governor, defeating five other contenders in the primary. She has centered her campaign on an “affordability agenda,” advocating for incentives to spur new housing development, a faster approval process for energy projects, and expanded tax credits. Sherrill told voters the path forward is clear: effective governance.

However, she will face intense competition from Ciattarelli, who aims to build on his surprisingly close race four years ago. After coming within just three points of defeating Governor Murphy, and with Republicans gaining ground in New Jersey during the 2024 election, Ciattarelli enters the race with renewed momentum.