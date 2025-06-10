Trump Wins: Judge Rules Against Newsom and Pro-LA Riot Dems on Federal Troops...
Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk Point Out the Obvious: 'Illegal Immigration Is Still Illegal'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 10, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

As violent anti-ICE and pro-illegal immigration protests continue to flare up in Los Angeles, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk took to social media to remind Americans of a simple but critical fact: every illegal immigrant is, by definition, breaking federal law. 

On Tuesday, Kirk laid out the legal truth that the mainstream media and Democrats refuse to acknowledge. From illegal entry to identity theft, the law is crystal clear: being in this country without authorization isn’t just a civil issue, it’s a series of criminal offenses with real penalties. As Democrats continue to advocate for illegal immigration and lawlessness, Kirk’s message is a long-overdue call to restore order and enforce immigration law. 

It’s almost unbelievable that Kirk even had to remind people that illegal immigration is, in fact, illegal, but that’s where we are. However, Democrats continue to turn a blind eye to the law, acting as if enforcing it is somehow controversial.

In his post, Kirk emphasized that all illegal immigrants violate federal law, whether they've been in the country for 20 years or just six months, whether they’re quietly working in a restaurant in New York or have a criminal record. Anyone who crosses the border illegally has broken U.S. law and violated the nation’s Constitution.

Kirk’s post comes amid four nights of chaos in Los Angeles, where anti-ICE agitators have taken to the streets in violent protest. Fueled by the belief that criminal illegal aliens targeted for deportation should be allowed to remain in the U.S., protesters have thrown rocks and other objects at law enforcement, set cars on fire, and clashed physically with officers while shouting extremist slogans. Many were even seen waving Mexican flags, demonstrating allegiance to the very country they claim to fear being deported to.

In the past, the Biden administration has ignored the laws Kirk highlighted, instead choosing to turn a blind eye to enforcement. This approach has only worsened the border crisis, allowing drug cartels and human traffickers to exploit legal loopholes.

However, under the Trump administration, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are finally prioritizing the deportation of criminal immigrants, making communities safe again, and restoring law and order.

