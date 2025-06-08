Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA Amid Anti-ICE Chaos

California Democrats are absolutely melting down over President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to the violent anti-ICE riots engulfing the city. As federal law enforcement officers face attacks, vandalism, and open hostility from radical agitators, Trump is stepping in where state leadership has failed and restoring order and protecting those tasked with upholding our immigration laws. Instead of condemning the chaos, Democrats such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) are throwing tantrums over the presence of the federal authorities cracking down on chaos.

Moments after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty Marines are on "high alert" and could be deployed to Los Angeles if violent anti-ICE protests continue, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) rushed to condemn the move, blasting the Trump administration's response as "deranged."

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens,” Newsom wrote on X. “This is deranged behavior.”

The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens.



This is deranged behavior. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

On Saturday, President Trump deployed at least 2,000 National Guard troops under federal command to Los Angeles to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.” Anti-ICE agitators turned violent as the evening escalated—hurling rocks at federal agents, shoving officers, and reportedly assembling Molotov cocktails. The chaos echoed scenes from the 2020 riots, when unrest erupted nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

It wasn’t just Newsom throwing a fit—Saturday saw a full-blown Democrat panic.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dismissed the violent anti-ICE riots as protesters “exercising their right to free speech,” despite video footage showing anti-ICE agitators throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails, defacing buildings, and physically interfering with ongoing ICE operations.

The Trump administration’s disturbing pattern of arresting and detaining American citizens for exercising their right to free speech and protest is not only sickening—it’s a blatant abuse of power and a stain on our democracy.



David Huerta should be released immediately. https://t.co/FtNavf5FGA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 7, 2025

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) responded to the governor’s tweet, accusing Trump of “sowing more chaos and division” by deploying National Guard to the state.

“Couldn’t agree more. Using the National Guard this way is a completely inappropriate and misguided mission,” Padilla wrote. “The Trump Administration is just sowing more chaos and division in our communities.”