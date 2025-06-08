Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down
And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los...
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Yes… I Voted for This!
Europe's Cascade of Self-inflicted Wounds
Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive
Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
The Cruel Case of Political Prisoner Derek Chauvin
Tipsheet

Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA Amid Anti-ICE Chaos

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 08, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

California Democrats are absolutely melting down over President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to the violent anti-ICE riots engulfing the city. As federal law enforcement officers face attacks, vandalism, and open hostility from radical agitators, Trump is stepping in where state leadership has failed and restoring order and protecting those tasked with upholding our immigration laws. Instead of condemning the chaos, Democrats such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) are throwing tantrums over the presence of the federal authorities cracking down on chaos. 

Advertisement

Moments after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty Marines are on "high alert" and could be deployed to Los Angeles if violent anti-ICE protests continue, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) rushed to condemn the move, blasting the Trump administration's response as "deranged."

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens,” Newsom wrote on X. “This is deranged behavior.” 

On Saturday, President Trump deployed at least 2,000 National Guard troops under federal command to Los Angeles to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.” Anti-ICE agitators turned violent as the evening escalated—hurling rocks at federal agents, shoving officers, and reportedly assembling Molotov cocktails. The chaos echoed scenes from the 2020 riots, when unrest erupted nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

It wasn’t just Newsom throwing a fit—Saturday saw a full-blown Democrat panic.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dismissed the violent anti-ICE riots as protesters “exercising their right to free speech,” despite video footage showing anti-ICE agitators throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails, defacing buildings, and physically interfering with ongoing ICE operations.

Recommended

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) responded to the governor’s tweet, accusing Trump of “sowing more chaos and division” by deploying National Guard to the state.

Couldn’t agree more. Using the National Guard this way is a completely inappropriate and misguided mission,” Padilla wrote. “The Trump Administration is just sowing more chaos and division in our communities.”

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom Katie Pavlich
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles Matt Vespa
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down Katie Pavlich
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement