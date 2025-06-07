CNN's Scott Jennings Drops the Mic on Abrego Garcia, and the Libs Lost...
Tipsheet

Kash Patel's Home Swatted, Says Attack Was Meant to Silence Conservatives and Expose Hypocrisy

Sarah Arnold
June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed in an interview with Joe Rogan on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that his home was recently the target of a dangerous swatting attempt, an alarming tactic increasingly used to intimidate and silence conservative voices. Swatting, the act of calling in a false emergency to provoke an armed police response, has become a weapon of choice for the radical left in their war on free speech and political dissent.

During the interview, Patel told Rogan that his Las Vegas home was swatted on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. He explained that police identified the call as a hoax before dispatching a response team to investigate and confirm everything was secure.

“The head of the FBI gets swatted?” Rogan asked. 

Patel called it the “ultimate height of hypocrisy.” 

“As Director of the FBI of responsibility, I'm not just gonna bring a case because somebody hurt me. They did. And they continue to do it," Patel said. “Sh*t. My house just got swatted yesterday.” 

Before revealing that his house had been swatted, the FBI Director and Rogan were discussing how Patel was working to expose corruption within government leadership before President Donald Trump’s return to office. He said the previous leadership protected themselves and their allies, and his goal is to inform the public about what really happened.

“They have two sets of rules. One against you, one for them,” he said. “And what I want to do is lay out that entire body of work for the American people with Congress.”

Patel said his mission as the FBI Director is to reveal the truth, no matter the consequences or who it implicates, just as he did during the Russiagate investigation. He emphasized that if people can be held accountable through indictments, his team will work with their allies at the DOJ to make that happen, noting that strong leadership is already in place.

